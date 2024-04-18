Vanessa Bryant is reminding the world what today is ... her and Kobe's anniversary.

On Thursday, Vanessa took to Instagram to celebrate what would have been her and the late NBA legend's 23rd wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary @kobebryant ❤️ #23," Vanessa, 41, captioned the post, which was set to Tony! Toni! Toné!'s celebratory hit, "Anniversary."

Vanessa's post included a collage of throwback pictures featuring her and Kobe as they show a little PDA.

Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would be there 23rd wedding anniversary. - Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

In the comments, Vanessa's famous friends including Jessica Alba, Lisa Leslie and Ciara shared a series of red heart emojis.

Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony, after a whirlwind romance. Together, the pair shared four children, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. The couple's second oldest daughter, Gianna, died alongside her father in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Following her husband's death, Vanessa has continued to celebrate their anniversaries and his and Gianna's birthdays. In February, Vanessa maintained a tradition held by her husband for their daughters on Valentine's Day.

On Valentine's Day, Natalia took to her Instagram Story to share a bouquet of flowers sent to her from her mother, on behalf of her father.

"Natalia, Happy Valentine's Day! Love you to the moon and back, Love Daddy," a note read.

"Thanks Mommy," Natalia captioned the slide.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant got married in 2001. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

That same month, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri were all present at Crypto.com Arena -- formerly known as the Staples Center and forever known as The House That Kobe built -- where the late Los Angeles Lakers legend was honored with a statue of his likeness in the Star Plaza outside the arena in downtown L.A.

The star-studded event featured speeches from several important figures in Kobe's life, including his widow, former coach Phil Jackson, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former teammate Derek Fisher, longtime commentator Stu Lantz and Lakers president Jeanie Buss.

Vanessa took the stage at the end of the ceremony, and revealed that the statue was one of three that will stand in honor of her husband.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant are parents of four daughters. - ET

"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us... I want to thank you all for being here for showing your love for Kobe and our family," she shared. "This moment isn't just for Kobe, it's for all of you, who have been rooting for him all these years."

Speaking to the crowd, Vanessa added that the pose was one that her husband picked, prior to his death.

"Kobe picked the pose you're about to see, so if anyone has any issues with it, tough s**t," Vanessa said with a laugh. "It is what it is."

RELATED CONTENT: