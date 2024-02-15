Vanessa Bryant honored one of her late husband, Kobe Bryant's, sweet Valentine's Day traditions.

On Wednesday, Natalia -- who is the oldest daughter of the late Lakers player and his wife, Vanessa -- took to her Instagram Story to share a bouquet of flowers sent to her on her father's behalf.

"Natalia, Happy Valentine's Day! Love you too the moon and back, Love Daddy," a note read.

In another slide, Natalia, 21, shared a picture of a bundle of heart-shaped balloons, sent to her by her mother.

"Thanks Mommy," she captioned the slide.

Natalia has received flowers on behalf of her father in honor of past Valentine's Days and her first day of college at USC.

On her respective Instagram, Vanessa shared pictures of Valentine's gifts, including flowers from Kobe's former Lakers teammate and best friend, Pau Gasol, and his wife, as well as doughnuts from Kris Jenner.

Also included were two hand-written notes from her youngest daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

Vanessa also shared a picture of herself wearing Kobe's iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the no. 8.

On Instagram, Vanessa -- who was married to Kobe from 2021 until his death -- shared a throwback photo featuring her husband.

"I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day @kobebryant ❤️," she captioned a picture of her on her husband's back while she flashes the peace sign.

Kobe and the couple's second daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Vanessa and Natalia have since been vocal about keeping their legacies alive. In January, Natalia opened up about how she continues to fulfill that goal.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can and understanding that there's no expectation that I should have for each stage of life," she told Town and Country.

"I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge... The job's never done."

