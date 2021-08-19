Vanessa Bryant Has 'Rough' Day Dropping Daughter Natalia Bryant Off at College
It was a tough day for Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday as the 39-year-old mother and wife of the late Kobe Bryant dropped her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, off at college.
The proud mom posted a selfie with Natalia, 18, and her youngest daughters, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, as they said their goodbyes at the University of Southern California.
"Today was rough. This was before the tears came down," Vanessa captioned the post. "Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛"
Natalia commented on her mom's post, "I love you!!!"
Natalia first committed to attending USC back in March with Vanessa sharing the news.
"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," Natalia's mom wrote at the time. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️."
Kobe and his daughter Gigi Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020.
The Bryant family has spent the summer getting in lots of quality time before Natalia left for college. In June they visited the late NBA star's family in Jamaica before embarking on a lavish European vacation in August.
Vanessa revealed that prior to his death, Kobe had given Natalia permission to go on a trip to Croatia with her senior class. The trip was unfortunately canceled, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa explained. "It's beautiful!"
