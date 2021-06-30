Vanessa Bryant is enjoying some family time! The 39-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant took to Instagram this week to share pics from her vacation to Jamaica, which she took with her kids and her late husband's family.

In one photo, Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, posed with Kobe's sister and brother-in-law, Sharia and Jerrod Washington, along with their kids, Tayah, Sydney and Jett.

"Family," Vanessa captioned her post.

Vanessa went on to share a second group shot from their vacation, which she captioned with red heart emojis.

The proud mom has posted lots of pics from her family getaway, starting with a sweet pic of Capri on a plane heading to their destination.

Other photos include her spending time at the pool with her daughters, as well as solo shots of her two youngest tots.

Also while on their trip, the family went tubing and golfing, and enjoyed meals with a view.

Sharia shared pics from her time in Jamaica, too, and praised her sister-in-law for the surprise vacation.

"I’m not sure how she does it, but @vanessabryant pulled off another huge surprise! Family trip to Jamaica!" Sharia wrote alongside a photo collage. "Absolutely amazing! #shesdifferent #bigheart #queenmamba #jamaica2021 Thank you V! We love you!!"

Watch the video below for more on the Bryant family.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Gives Emotional Speech Honoring Late Kobe Bryant at Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Over Fatal Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant Honors 'Best Girl Dad' Kobe In Father's Day Post

Vanessa Bryant & Daughter Natalia Stylishly Attend 'F9' Premiere

Related Gallery