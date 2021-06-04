Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kobe Bryant’s Sister a Tesla
Vanessa Bryant's sister-in-law is the recipient of an extravagant gift! The 39-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she gifted her late husband's sister, Sharia Washington, a brand new Tesla.
In Vanessa's post, she and Sharia share a giant hug as they pose in front of the new car, which is outfitted with a giant red bow.
Vanessa also shared a video of the moment she presented Sharia with the car. In the touching clip, Sharia appears shocked as Vanessa opens the car door and hands her the keys.
"Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!" Vanessa captioned her post. "Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali."
Sharia shared the hugging pic as well, writing, "OMG! So this happened today! Thank you so much V! I’m still speechless! This is absolutely amazing. Love you!!
In Vanessa's second post, she and Sharia are sitting in the car when the former woman asks, "Is that my bestie in a Tessie? You like your car?" Sharia responds to her sister-in-law with an excited scream.
Vanessa and Sharia have remained close since the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and his daughter, Gianna. Last month, Sharia celebrated Vanessa's birthday with a sweet post.
"You continue to amaze me with your heart and your strength. Proud to call you my sister and my friend," she wrote. "Happy birthday Queen! Love you!"
