Vanessa Bryant's Youngest Daughters Recreate Touching Photo of Their Late Sister Gigi
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are holding Gianna "Gigi" Bryant in their hearts. The daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryantdied in the tragic 2020 helicopter crash that also took the life of her dad and seven others.
During her family's Italian vacation, Vanessa recreated a throwback vacation photo of Gigi and Natalia Bryant sitting on a beautiful tile bench that's covered in hand-painted lemons and art. The proud mom shared the pic of her daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, wearing matching lemon dresses and sitting in the same place, honoring their sister's memory all these years later.
"Missing my baby girl, Gigi. ❤️🍋🇮🇹🍋My #2. Mambacita," Vanessa captioned the photos, referencing Gigi's "Mambacita" nickname.
The family has been enjoying a lavish European getaway, visiting Croatia, Monaco, France, and capping things off in Capri, Italy.
Vanessa previously revealed that prior to his death, Kobe had given Natalia the green light to go on a trip to Croatia with her senior high school class. The trip was unfortunately canceled, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa explained. "It's beautiful!"
