Seems like Natalia Bryant will be a Trojan come fall. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram Tuesday to share that her oldest daughter has been accepted to the University of Southern California. Vanessa posted her daughter's joyful reaction, sharing how proud she is and how proud she knows her late husband and Natalia's father, Kobe Bryant, would be of her.

"Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!" Vanessa wrote alongside the video of Natalia excitedly jumping up and down over the news.

While she wished Kobe and sister Gigi Bryant were here to share in Natalia's college acceptance news, Vanessa said that she knows "they're here in spirit."

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she added. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️."

Vanessa went on to post more from her daughter's USC acceptance, including cardinal and gold balloons and school sweatshirts she had on hand for the celebration.

She also posted a pair of custom USC Black Mamba Nike sneakers, captioning the post, "Every step of the way. ❤️."

Soon after, Natalia appeared to confirm she'd decided to attend USC. "See You Soon @uscedu !❤️💛

Fight On✌🏽," she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Vanessa celebrated her daughter getting into a college that was closer to home.

After getting into Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Vanessa shared that Natalia has been accepted to the University of California Irvine. The proud mom shared Natalia's acceptance letter, which included a GIF of a woman clapping and UCI stickers.

"Yay! Closer to home," Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story, also tagging her 18-year-old daughter.

When Natalia got accepted to LMU, Vanessa joked that she was "so glad" she got accepted, adding, "but too far... j/k."

Natalia has also been accepted to New York University and the University of Oregon. Vanessa previously revealed that NYU was one of Natalia's top choices, but that she wanted to keep her daughter in California.

