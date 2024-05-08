George Clooney celebrated his 63rd birthday while hard at work! The father of two is currently filming Noah Baumbach's untitled new Netflix production in Italy, where he rang in his birthday on Monday.

Despite having to work on set away from his wife, Amal Clooney, and their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, George was still able to celebrate his birthday with a smile on his face. The birthday boy was photographed during a surprise birthday party thrown by the cast and crew of the upcoming film.

The movie's cast includes Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Isla Fisher, Patrick Wilson and more.

George was treated to a white-frosted birthday cake that was simply decorated with the words, "Happy birthday George!"

George Clooney's 63rd birthday cake - Splash

George was also seen with co-star Adam Sandler playing a game of basketball during a break from filming. A source told People that the actor was in an "upbeat, cheeky mood" during his game with Sandler.

"They were laughing and goofing around on the set. They were both in a great mood," the source added. "George always makes it fun on set. Some of the Italian crew have filmed with him in the past. Everyone loves him."

George Clooney playing basketball with Adam Sandler on set in Italy - Pedro / Splash

George has a lot to be thankful for as he enters his 63rd year. In February, the acclaimed filmmaker and his 46-year-old human rights lawyer wife were spotted with a charming new addition to their family -- a lovable St. Bernard puppy named Nelson.

The pair, known for their philanthropy and love for animals, delighted onlookers as they strolled through the streets in the South of France, the pup nestled comfortably in Amal's arms while George took charge of its leash.

Nelson isn't the first St. Bernard to grace their household. The delightful pup has joined the family's beloved pooch Rosie, named in honor of George's late aunt, Rosemary.

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to rescuing animals, the Ocean's Eleven actor has a longstanding history of bringing furry companions into his life, often taking them on his global adventures.

Among his cherished pets, he previously shared his home with Einstein, a cocker spaniel who died in 2017, and, famously, a pig named Max who died in 2006. Since then, George and Amal have welcomed Millie, a basset hound, and Louie, another cherished spaniel, into their loving family.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney with their dog Nelson - MEGA

Beyond their affinity for furry companions, the Clooneys are also devoted parents to their twins, who turn 7 in June.

During a candid conversation with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, George reflected on fatherhood's joys and challenges.

"When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are," George revealed. "You try to give them some boundaries and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different."

The doting father marveled at the distinctive personalities of his children, emphasizing the beauty of their individuality. "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are," George remarked, highlighting the fascinating journey of parenthood.

