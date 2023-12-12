George Clooney's kids know that when Dad goes to work, he's probably gonna get wet!

On Monday, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the Oscar-winning actor at the premiere of his latest directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, where he revealed what his and Amal Clooney's 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think he does for a living.

"They think that all I do is play in the water," he quipped. "I did a movie a couple years ago called Midnight Sky. I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit. I'm like in, you know, clothes but I'm in a tank and they just assume that I swim."

He adds, "So whenever I say I go to work, they think I'm swimming."

The film, based on the book of the same name by Daniel James Brown, tells the unheard story of the University of Washington rowing team that finds their way into the 1936 Olympics, competing for the gold.

"It's Dan, the writer of the book," Clooney, who directs the film, said about the story. "The book was a huge best-seller. The Joe Rantz character was his next door neighbor and he met him and he said, 'I'd like to write the story of your life.' He goes, 'No, but you can write a story about all of us, the boys.'"

When asked if his wife, Amal, had a hand in the making of the film, Clooney joked: "I didn't want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film. You know. The flair, the British flair."

While Mrs. Clooney didn't actually play a part in the film, she did make her presence known as she graced the red carpet in a custom dress by Atelier Versace, which she paired with jewels by Cartier -- a look that got her husband's seal of approval.

"She cleans up," Clooney told ET of his attorney wife. "I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, a thousand times."

The proud husband joked that he feels "slighted" by the attention Amal, a human rights lawyer, always receives.

"My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now," he quipped. "I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters Dec. 25.

