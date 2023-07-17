Amal Clooney Dresses Up for Glamorous Date Night With George Clooney in Italy
George and Amal Clooney got dressed up for a night out! The couple stunned on Sunday night when they stepped out for a date night in Lake Como, Italy.
Amal, 45, looked gorgeous in a white gown with a thigh-high slit, while her 62-year-old husband was dapper as could be in a gray suit and black button down.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, held hands as they descended a staircase at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner together.
The venue is in the same city as George and Amal's lakefront villa, which he purchased in 2002.
It's no surprise that Amal was dressed to the nines. When ET spoke with George in October, he gushed over his wife's fashion sense. "She has pretty nice taste. She really does," he said at the time.
Two months later, ET spoke with George again, and this time he doled out praise for his and Amal's 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
"We just totally raised nice kids who care about people and put other people ahead of themselves," the proud dad said. "It's the same thing we were both raised with, which was, 'To whom a lot is given, a lot is expected.' So we're going to expect a lot of our children."
Watch the video below for more on the Clooney family.
