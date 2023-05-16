George and Amal Clooney Make Prince's Trust Awards a Family Affair
The Clooneys' latest public event was a family affair! On Monday, George and Amal Clooney stepped out in style for the 2023 Prince's Trust Awards, put on by and TKMaxx & Homesense, at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England.
The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 45-year-old barrister walked the red carpet hand-in-hand as they smiled for the cameras. Amal looked stunning in a chic jumpsuit that she paired with a black belt. George was equally dapper in a gray suit, and added some extra edge to his look with a pair of dark shades.
The pair were joined on the carpet by Charlotte Tilbury and Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin, who was all smiles as she posed with the couple and the makeup mogul. Other stars on hand at the event were Stanley Tucci, Edward Enninful and Heather Mills.
The Prince's Trust is a charitable organization founded by King Charles III. Each year, the awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of young people across the United Kingdom who have completed programs hosted by the organization and their success.
George and Amal's last public date night came in December at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
On the carpet for the event, the pair -- who are parents of 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander -- dished about parenthood to ET.
"We just totally raised nice kids who care about people and put other people ahead of themselves," George said. "It's the same thing we were both raised with, which was, 'To whom a lot is given, a lot is expected.' So we're going to expect a lot of our children."
