Shop
Streaming

How to Watch 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Online: Ariana Madix Makes Her Hosting Debut Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
How to Watch Love Island USA With New Host Ariana Madix
Peacock
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:18 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

Singles are headed to a vacation villa in Fiji this summer to find temptation, love or heartbreak.

Can we pull you for a chat?

One of our favorite reality dating shows, Love Island USA is returning with a brand new host tonight. Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix will host the sixth season of the hit reality show, picking up the helm from Modern Family's Sarah Hyland (and before that, social media personality Arielle Vandenberg). Sexy singles are heading to the vibrant villa ready to find love and you can watch it all go down when the series premieres exclusively on Peacock tonight, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Watch 'Love Island USA' on Peacock

Watch 'Love Island USA' on Peacock
Peacock

Watch 'Love Island USA' on Peacock

Don't miss a moment of all the drama from Fiji by signing up for Peacock to watch Love Island USA season 6.

$5.99/Month

Watch on Peacock

Peacock is the spot to catch all the summer installments of Love Island USA and it looks like it's going be a banger of a season. The summer 2024 Love Island contestants are preparing to enter the villa in beautiful Fiji. If Madix's season is anything like the others, prepare for love triangles, betrayals, heartbreak and all the drama you could imagine.

When does Love Island USA (Season 6) premiere?

The first episode of season 6 of the USA's Love Island will premiere tonight on Tuesday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET. New episodes will drop daily at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Love Island USA (Season 6) online

Season 6 of Love Island USA, hosted by Ariana Madix, will stream exclusively on Peacock. Peacock subscribers will also get access to season 4 and season 5 of Love Island USA, along with all the stellar Bravo reality television offerings like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, the Real Housewives franchises and more.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus.

Sign Up for Peacock

How to watch even more Love Island online

Love Island USA shifted around streaming platforms before finding its home on Peacock. The first three seasons of Love Island USA are available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

The most recent 11th season of the original Love Island, set in the UK, began streaming on Hulu on June 8 after its run on ITV overseas. All 10 past seasons of Love Island UK are also available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

ET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Watch the Love Island USA official trailer

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHODubai's Ayan Channeled Britney Spears, Ariana Madix in Season 2

TV

'RHODubai's Ayan Channeled Britney Spears, Ariana Madix in Season 2

Is Ariana Madix Done With 'VPR'? Here's What She Said at the Reunion

TV

Is Ariana Madix Done With 'VPR'? Here's What She Said at the Reunion

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Something About Her Is Finally Open!

Lifestyle

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Something About Her Is Finally Open!

Ariana Madix Reacts to Claims She Developed an Ego Amid Scandoval

TV

Ariana Madix Reacts to Claims She Developed an Ego Amid Scandoval

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

French Open 2024: How to Watch the Alcaraz vs. Tsitsipas Match Today

Streaming

French Open 2024: How to Watch the Alcaraz vs. Tsitsipas Match Today

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Online

Get a Year of Peacock for $19.99 With This Limited-Time Deal

Sales & Deals

Get a Year of Peacock for $19.99 With This Limited-Time Deal

Tags: