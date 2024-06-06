The 2024 NBA Finals are finally here as the top-seeded Boston Celtics take on the No. 5-seeded Dallas Mavericks tonight. This is the first time these two teams have met in the Finals and it's about to be an intense battle of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

If you don't have cable, you can actually watch the 2024 NBA Finals for free. Some of the best live TV streaming services offer free trials, so new subscribers can livestream the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics games at no cost.

Watch the NBA Finals on Fubo

The Mavericks visit the Celtics for Game 1 in their best-of-seven series. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Keep reading below to learn how to watch the NBA Finals without cable for free and the full series schedule.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals for free

The NBA Finals will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can still watch the 2024 NBA Finals for free on FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to over 200 other channels including ABC to watch every Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage perfect for recording any games if you aren't home to watch them live.

To catch even more sports, you should consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games.

You can also stream NBA Finals games for free with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions cost $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, as well as ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog.

Unlimited DVR storage is also included with Hulu + Live TV. To watch the NBA Finals for free, start a free subscription to Hulu + Live TV below.

When are the 2024 NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals tip off on Thursday, June 6, 2024, when the Boston Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Depending on the outcome of the games, the finals could go on until Game 7, which is slated for Sunday, June 23.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on Thursday, June 6. Here are the broadcast times for each NBA Finals game of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET)*

* = if necessary

