The 2024 NBA Finals have arrived with Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics set for tonight. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the Celtics, while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavericks in a fight for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

If you don't have cable to watch the best-of-seven series, don't fret. Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services that let you stream the NBA Finals online. Even better, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is now more affordable with a can't-miss 2024 NBA Finals streaming deal.

Just in time for the 2024 NBA Finals to start tonight, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV. Because the finals are being broadcast on ABC, that means you'll be able to catch every Celtics vs. Mavericks game without a cable subscription for as low as $22.50.

Sling TV Deal Sling TV Sling TV Deal Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV's Blue package to watch every NBA Final game on ABC for the best price. $45 $22.50 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package with ABC, which you can also bundle together.

Which basketball team will take home the title this year? We're all about to find out. Learn more about each of Sling TV's offerings below.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue packages 42 channels together, including ABC where you can watch every Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks game. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite team play or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

Get 50% off Sling TV

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals without cable.

When are the 2024 NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals tip off on Thursday, June 6, 2024, when the Boston Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Depending on the outcome of the games, the finals could go on until Game 6, which is slated for Thursday, June 20.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on Thursday, June 6. Here are the broadcast times for each NBA Finals game of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET)*

* = if necessary

