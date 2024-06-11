Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have called off their divorce.

Less than a month after the 35-year-old pro golfer filed to end his seven-year marriage to Stoll, 36, the pair have resolved their issues and asked a Florida court to dismiss their divorce case. The pair share one child, 3-year-old Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

In a statement to The Guardian on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland native confirmed that he filed to dismiss their legal proceeding and shared that after careful thought and examination, they had decided to work through their issues side-by-side.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," McIlroy told the outlet.

ET reached out to reps for the 26-time PGA Tour winner on Tuesday.

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll pose on a golf course with their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In May, a representative for McIlroy confirmed to ET that the athlete had indeed put forth paperwork to end his marriage to the New York native, more than a decade after they first met at the Ryder Cup.

"Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed," a statement shared with ET read. "They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment."

When the pair first met in 2012, McIlroy was dating tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki. The former couple were engaged briefly but ended their relationship in 2014, giving way for McIlroy and Stoll to start dating. After three years, the couple wed in Ireland with guests like Niall Horan, Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran and more in attendance.

Erica McIlroy and her husband Rory McIlroy of Europe after the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone - Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The news of McIlroy and Stoll's rekindled romance comes just days before the start of the U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The event will take place from June 13 to June 16 and McIlroy is considered one of the favorites to win. According to CBS Sports, McIlroy's odds of taking the title fall short of only the No. 1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

While McIlroy arrived in North Carolina to prepare earlier this week, it's still unclear if Stoll and their young daughter will be there to cheer him on.

