Raina Chassagne has filed for divorce from Tory Lanez after less than a year of marriage.

Earlier this month, Chassagne filed for divorce from Lanez amid his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. The two share a 7-year-old son, Kai'lon Peterson.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Chassagne and Lanez tied the knot on June 25, 2023, six months after Lanez was convicted of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Less than two months after Chassagne and Lanez exchanged vows, the rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After the sentence was handed down, an eyewitness told ET that Chassagne left the courtroom in tears while flanked by family members.

In her divorce filing, Chassagne cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. As for spousal support, Chassagne asked that the court reserve her right to request monies from Lanez at a future date.

Chassagne is asking for legal and physical custody of Kai'lon, with child visitation rights for Lanez, who was born Daystar Peterson. According to TMZ, who was first to report news of the split, Chassagne has taken their son to visit his father during Lanez's prison sentence.

Tory Lanez's mugshot, taken in September 2023. - California Department of Corrections via Getty Images

Despite the guilty verdict, Lanez -- who pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial -- has maintained his innocence and refused to apologize to Megan for the 2020 shooting.

"Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will," Lanez previously wrote in a statement. "This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved... That's it."

"In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of," he added. "I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

Meanwhile, Megan told ELLE that she survived the "unimaginable" in the wake of the shooting, and called Lanez's guilty conviction "vindication."

