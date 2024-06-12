The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals tonight. Facing a 2-0 series deficit, the Mavericks need a win at home before the Celtics take a commanding lead toward securing their 18th championship. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Game 3 on Sling TV

Dallas is coming off a 105-98 loss in Game 2 on Sunday despite Luka Doncic finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Boston announced that center Kristaps Porzingis had suffered a "rare injury" and listed the former All-Star as questionable for Game 3. It's unlikely that the Mavs will let the Celtics waltz their way to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, so tonight's game should be an interesting one.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks game tonight, including the full NBA Finals schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Without Cable

Every game of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will be televised on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 tonight with Sling TV and the platforms detailed below.

For basketball games on ABC, one of the best ways to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with your local ABC network down to $22.50.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Finals. Every game will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial. Grab the Fubo free trial to stream tonight's Celtics vs. Mavericks game at no cost.

You can also stream NBA Finals games on ABC with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $76.99 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The bundle also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog.

What time is the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 tonight?

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals will be played on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks game on?

Tonight's Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 will air live on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals started on Thursday, June 6. Here are the broadcast times for each NBA game of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET)*

* = if necessary

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember leading up to the NBA Draft and Summer League.

June 6-23: NBA Finals 2024

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (First Round)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (Second Round)

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League (Las Vegas)

RELATED CONTENT: