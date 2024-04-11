The world’s most prestigious golf event is here. To celebrate the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, Under Armour has just revealed the apparel Jordan Spieth will wear this weekend as he chases a second green jacket. When 2015 Masters champion Spieth tees up in Georgia, he’ll be sporting Under Armour's cutting-edge innovations from head to toe.

Shop Spieth's Official Kit

Under Armour made headlines earlier this week with the release of its UA StealthForm hat. The unisex hat features a collapsable design engineered for an ideal fit. Breathable, washable and light, it is not only made with a seamless comfort sweatband, an Iso-Chill interior for cooling and laser perforations, but the UA StealthForm is also completely foldable and can snap right back into shape.

Spieth will also wear a mix of Under Armour's Playoff Polos and UA Drive Pants throughout the event along with the brand's new Drive Pro Series golf shoes. Below, shop all of Jordan Spieth's Masters gear. From light and breathable joggers to a golf belt, don't be surprised if these pieces end up in your daily rotation.

For even more must-have golf clothing and shoes, shop the full Jordan Spieth Collection at Under Armour. Built to make you better on the golf course, this collection also makes great Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts for golfers.

Shop Jordan Spieth's Collection

