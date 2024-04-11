Jordan Spieth will debut Under Armour's new golf clothes and shoes at the Masters Tournament this weekend.
The world’s most prestigious golf event is here. To celebrate the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, Under Armour has just revealed the apparel Jordan Spieth will wear this weekend as he chases a second green jacket. When 2015 Masters champion Spieth tees up in Georgia, he’ll be sporting Under Armour's cutting-edge innovations from head to toe.
Under Armour made headlines earlier this week with the release of its UA StealthForm hat. The unisex hat features a collapsable design engineered for an ideal fit. Breathable, washable and light, it is not only made with a seamless comfort sweatband, an Iso-Chill interior for cooling and laser perforations, but the UA StealthForm is also completely foldable and can snap right back into shape.
Under Armour Unisex UA StealthForm Cap
Smash this completely packable hat into a ball and it will bounce right back into shape with no creases.
Spieth will also wear a mix of Under Armour's Playoff Polos and UA Drive Pants throughout the event along with the brand's new Drive Pro Series golf shoes. Below, shop all of Jordan Spieth's Masters gear. From light and breathable joggers to a golf belt, don't be surprised if these pieces end up in your daily rotation.
Under Armour Men's UA Drive Pro Golf Shoes
The new UA Drive Pro golf shoes are biomechanically engineered, and lab tested, to provide the traction, and diagonal and lateral support your feet need to unlock the power of your natural swing.
Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo
Built to wick sweat and dry fast, the new prints of Jordan Spieth's go-to polo add a touch of style to your round. The 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction.
Under Armour Men's UA Drive Tapered Pants
UA Drive pants are light, stretchy, durable and built specifically for today's athletes. Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.
Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo
Built to be more breathable, extra stretchy, and to have a better fit, the UA Playoff Polo 3.0 helps you play distraction-free for all 18.
Under Armour Men's UA Braided Golf Belt
Built with a quick-and-easy clasp that's totally adjustable, this belt will give you a perfect fit every time. It was designed for flexibility on the golf course.
Under Armour Men's UA Drive Joggers
These aren't your average golf pants. UA Drive joggers are light and super stretchy, which means they move with you and your swing. They're also water-repellent so you can play through when the weather turns.
For even more must-have golf clothing and shoes, shop the full Jordan Spieth Collection at Under Armour. Built to make you better on the golf course, this collection also makes great Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts for golfers.
Shop Jordan Spieth's Collection
