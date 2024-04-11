Style

Shop Everything That Jordan Spieth Will Wear at the 2024 Masters Tournament

Jordan Spieth
Under Amour
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:02 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

Jordan Spieth will debut Under Armour's new golf clothes and shoes at the Masters Tournament this weekend.

The world’s most prestigious golf event is here. To celebrate the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, Under Armour has just revealed the apparel Jordan Spieth will wear this weekend as he chases a second green jacket. When 2015 Masters champion Spieth tees up in Georgia, he’ll be sporting Under Armour's cutting-edge innovations from head to toe.

Shop Spieth's Official Kit

Under Armour made headlines earlier this week with the release of its UA StealthForm hat. The unisex hat features a collapsable design engineered for an ideal fit. Breathable, washable and light, it is not only made with a seamless comfort sweatband, an Iso-Chill interior for cooling and laser perforations, but the UA StealthForm is also completely foldable and can snap right back into shape.

Under Armour Unisex UA StealthForm Cap

Under Armour Unisex UA StealthForm Cap
Under Armour

Under Armour Unisex UA StealthForm Cap

Smash this completely packable hat into a ball and it will bounce right back into shape with no creases.

Spieth will also wear a mix of Under Armour's Playoff Polos and UA Drive Pants throughout the event along with the brand's new Drive Pro Series golf shoes. Below, shop all of Jordan Spieth's Masters gear. From light and breathable joggers to a golf belt, don't be surprised if these pieces end up in your daily rotation.

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Pro Golf Shoes

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Pro Golf Shoes
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Pro Golf Shoes

The new UA Drive Pro golf shoes are biomechanically engineered, and lab tested, to provide the traction, and diagonal and lateral support your feet need to unlock the power of your natural swing.

Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo

Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo

Built to wick sweat and dry fast, the new prints of Jordan Spieth's go-to polo add a touch of style to your round. The 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction.

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Tapered Pants

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Tapered Pants
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Tapered Pants

UA Drive pants are light, stretchy, durable and built specifically for today's athletes. Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo

Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo

Built to be more breathable, extra stretchy, and to have a better fit, the UA Playoff Polo 3.0 helps you play distraction-free for all 18.

Under Armour Men's UA Braided Golf Belt

Under Armour Men's UA Braided Golf Belt
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Braided Golf Belt

Built with a quick-and-easy clasp that's totally adjustable, this belt will give you a perfect fit every time. It was designed for flexibility on the golf course.

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Joggers

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Joggers
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Drive Joggers

These aren't your average golf pants. UA Drive joggers are light and super stretchy, which means they move with you and your swing. They're also water-repellent so you can play through when the weather turns. ​​​​​​​

For even more must-have golf clothing and shoes, shop the full Jordan Spieth Collection at Under Armour. Built to make you better on the golf course, this collection also makes great Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts for golfers.

Shop Jordan Spieth's Collection

