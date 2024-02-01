Travis Kelce is on his way to his fourth Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Here's where to get a No. 87 jersey before the big game.
For the fourth time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. During last weekend's AFC title game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made history as he set the new NFL record for postseason catches. While his romance with Taylor Swift had No. 87 jerseys flying off shelves during the regular season, Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl player jersey just dropped and is in stock right now.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey
This Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVIII jersey from Nike will show off your unwavering Kansas City Chiefs pride during the big game and beyond.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women's Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey
Flex your fandom with the stitched NFL shield, Travis Kelce's name and No. 87 jersey number.
Designed by Nike, the comfortable Travis Kelce jersey is made for movement. This officially licensed NFL Super Bowl LVIII jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability. Not only can you get a Travis Kelce Super Bowl jersey, but there are also jerseys available for Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco. Keep in mind, though, that Travis Kelce's No. 87 Super Bowl LVIII player jersey will ship by February 14, so it is not guaranteed to be delivered in time for the big game.
As the home team in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs were afforded first pick on which uniform to wear for the big game. On Tuesday, the Chiefs unveiled their decision to wear red jerseys, which is the color they've worn in three of their prior four Super Bowls. Not to mention, the Chiefs were wearing red when they beat the San Francisco 49ers back in Super Bowl LIV.
The 2024 Super Bowl is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Whether you're planning a Swiftie-themed Super Bowl watch party or maybe even attending the game in person, check out more Travis Kelce gear below before he and the Chiefs battle the 49ers in the quest for a fourth Super Bowl championship.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Jersey
This black jersey has a sleek look for the game of all games and beyond.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Super Bowl LVIII Jersey
Help your kiddo get ready for the biggest event of the year by grabbing them this Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVIII jersey.
New Era Unisex-Adult NFL Official Kansas City Chiefs Beanie
Keep warm as you cheer on the Chiefs in the perfect addition to your game day collection.
Nike Travis Kelce Red Kansas City Chiefs Game Jersey
Walmart also carries Travis Kelce jerseys for that kickoff-ready aesthetic come Super Bowl Sunday.
Women's Oversized KC Kelce Sweatshirt
At just $17, this oversized crew neck sweatshirt will keep you comfy at your Super Bowl Party. It's also available on Amazon, which means it can be delivered ahead of the game.
Junk Food NFL Team Helmet T-Shirt
Not only is this Chiefs tee a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, but it is also made of super soft 100% cotton to wear all year.
For even more Kansas City Chiefs shirts, hats, and hoodies, check out our guide to all the new AFC Champions gear.
RELATED CONTENT: