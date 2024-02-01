For the fourth time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. During last weekend's AFC title game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made history as he set the new NFL record for postseason catches. While his romance with Taylor Swift had No. 87 jerseys flying off shelves during the regular season, Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl player jersey just dropped and is in stock right now.

Designed by Nike, the comfortable Travis Kelce jersey is made for movement. This officially licensed NFL Super Bowl LVIII jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability. Not only can you get a Travis Kelce Super Bowl jersey, but there are also jerseys available for Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco. Keep in mind, though, that Travis Kelce's No. 87 Super Bowl LVIII player jersey will ship by February 14, so it is not guaranteed to be delivered in time for the big game.

As the home team in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs were afforded first pick on which uniform to wear for the big game. On Tuesday, the Chiefs unveiled their decision to wear red jerseys, which is the color they've worn in three of their prior four Super Bowls. Not to mention, the Chiefs were wearing red when they beat the San Francisco 49ers back in Super Bowl LIV.

The 2024 Super Bowl is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Whether you're planning a Swiftie-themed Super Bowl watch party or maybe even attending the game in person, check out more Travis Kelce gear below before he and the Chiefs battle the 49ers in the quest for a fourth Super Bowl championship.

