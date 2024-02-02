Best Lists

Everything You Need to Host a Taylor Swift-Themed Party for the Chiefs vs. 49ers Game

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:17 PM PST, February 2, 2024

Are you in your football era? Here's the Taylor-version of what you need to celebrate the Super Bowl.

For those who don't live and breathe football, half the fun of Super Bowl Sunday is throwing an epic party for all your friends. Rooting for your favorite team — whether it be the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers who will be battling it out on Feb. 11 — while eating a delicious snack spread and watching the top-tier commercials make for a great night.

Cheering on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce next weekend is of course Taylor Swift and for Super Bowl 2024, we are channeling the tastemaker for a stylish soiree worthy of the pop legend. From Swift-Kelce merch to the most adorable Super Bowl party decorations, we've curated a list of everything you need for a party that Taylor herself would be proud of. 

For those tuning into Super Bowl LVIII hoping that Swift makes it to Las Vegas just one day after her Eras Tour's show in Tokyo, you can throw your very own watch party with these Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl supplies. We've also rounded up all the game day style worn by the superstar herself along with official Travis Kelce Super Bowl jerseys to really complete your party look. 

Once your TV is ready for watching the 2024 Super Bowl, find everything you could need for a Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl party of your wildest dreams, below.

The Best Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Clothing

Taylor's Version Concert Crewneck Sweatshirt

Taylor's Version Concert Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon

Taylor's Version Concert Crewneck Sweatshirt

Comfort is key on Super Bowl Sunday. Gear up with this effortlessly comfortable sweatshirt.

Karma 87 Sweatshirt

Karma 87 Sweatshirt
Amazon

Karma 87 Sweatshirt

Make karma your boyfriend on Sunday in this best-selling sweatshirt.

Go Taylor's Boyfriend Football Fan 87 T-Shirt

Go Taylor's Boyfriend Football Fan 87 T-Shirt
Amazon

Go Taylor's Boyfriend Football Fan 87 T-Shirt

For anyone ready to cheer on their (new) favorite team of the season, this shirt will do just the trick.

Swift 87 Arrowhead Earrings

Swift 87 Arrowhead Earrings
Amazon

Swift 87 Arrowhead Earrings

Handmade by a lifelong fan, these cute earrings come in four different types of wood and two different metals.

$18 $14

Shop Now

New Era Unisex-Adult NFL Official Kansas City Chiefs Beanie

New Era Unisex-Adult NFL Official Kansas City Chiefs Beanie
Amazon

New Era Unisex-Adult NFL Official Kansas City Chiefs Beanie

Keep warm as you cheer on the Chiefs in the perfect addition to your game day collection.

HHVintage Go Taylor's Boyfriend Sweatshirt

HHVintage Go Taylor's Boyfriend Sweatshirt
Amazon

HHVintage Go Taylor's Boyfriend Sweatshirt

Shimmer at your Super Bowl party in this vintage-inspired sweatshirt.

Retro Travis T-Shirt

Retro Travis T-Shirt
Amazon

Retro Travis T-Shirt

If you find yourself in your football era too, this shirt is perfect for the Taylorbowl.

The Best Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Decor and Activities

Here's everything you'll need to decorate your home with festive football decorations for the big game. 

CE Craft Smells Like Travis Kelce Candle

CE Craft Smells Like Travis Kelce Candle
Amazon

CE Craft Smells Like Travis Kelce Candle

Capture Taylor's favorite football player's clean, fresh scent. This candle will fill your home with that fresh, manly smell reminding you of a great game.

Quefe Friendship Bracelet Making Kit

Quefe Friendship Bracelet Making Kit
Amazon

Quefe Friendship Bracelet Making Kit

All your attendees can create a custom friendship bracelet to remember your Swiftie Super Bowl party.

$26 $23

Shop Now

The Crawford Creative Taylor Swift Superbowl Party Bingo

The Crawford Creative Taylor Swift Superbowl Party Bingo
Etsy

The Crawford Creative Taylor Swift Superbowl Party Bingo

Get five in a row to win this Taylor Swift Super Bowl party bingo game.

$7 $5

Shop Now

PoshFete Taylor's Inspired Football-Themed Decorations

PoshFete Taylor's Inspired Football-Themed Decorations
Etsy

PoshFete Taylor's Inspired Football-Themed Decorations

All your guests will know what they're in for as soon as they see this glitzy banner.

$40 $30

Shop Now

WRNZL Heart Sunglasses (Pack of 4)

WRNZL Heart Sunglasses (Pack of 4)
Amazon

WRNZL Heart Sunglasses (Pack of 4)

These heart-shaped glasses come in a variety of fun colors.

Big Dot of Happiness in My Football Era

Big Dot of Happiness in My Football Era
Amazon

Big Dot of Happiness in My Football Era

These charming signs will come in handy for any photoshoots. 

