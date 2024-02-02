For those who don't live and breathe football, half the fun of Super Bowl Sunday is throwing an epic party for all your friends. Rooting for your favorite team — whether it be the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers who will be battling it out on Feb. 11 — while eating a delicious snack spread and watching the top-tier commercials make for a great night.

Cheering on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce next weekend is of course Taylor Swift and for Super Bowl 2024, we are channeling the tastemaker for a stylish soiree worthy of the pop legend. From Swift-Kelce merch to the most adorable Super Bowl party decorations, we've curated a list of everything you need for a party that Taylor herself would be proud of.

For those tuning into Super Bowl LVIII hoping that Swift makes it to Las Vegas just one day after her Eras Tour's show in Tokyo, you can throw your very own watch party with these Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl supplies. We've also rounded up all the game day style worn by the superstar herself along with official Travis Kelce Super Bowl jerseys to really complete your party look.

Once your TV is ready for watching the 2024 Super Bowl, find everything you could need for a Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl party of your wildest dreams, below.

The Best Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Clothing

The Best Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Decor and Activities

Here's everything you'll need to decorate your home with festive football decorations for the big game.

