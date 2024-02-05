Football fans, it's time to get ready for this weekend's big game with some big savings on LG TVs at Best Buy. If you're looking for a brand new TV to bring home just in time for the 2024 Super Bowl, now's the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment center and enjoy the action on a cutting-edge LG display. It's time to go big or go home, as they say, for the biggest sporting event of the year.

Shop Best Buy's Super Bowl TV Sale

With only six days to go until the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, this is your chance to score one of LG's stunning screens at a fraction of the price. Whether you're a sports nut, movie buff, or gaming enthusiast, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has a discounted LG model with your name on it. With a variety of different models in various size configurations, there's a TV for every space.

Check out LG's OLED TVs and experience the bright, vivid colors of their latest LEDs. This sale offers some seriously impressive savings on some of LG's most coveted screens. And with smart capabilities, voice control, HDR imaging and quick response times for gaming, they make binge-watching and competing in your favorite video games even more immersive.

Don't miss these limited-time Super Bowl TV deals on LG's industry-leading screens. Putting together the home theater experience you've dreamed of is now easier and more affordable than ever with the top picks outlines below.

The Best LG Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy

LG C3 83-inch OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG C3 83-inch OLED 4K TV Of course, if you've got the room, you should go for broke. If you're torn between a projector and a traditional TV set for your home theater, this 83-inch version of the C3 hits the sweet spot. It's an absolutely gorgeous display and can command even the largest of living rooms. $5,000 $3,800 Shop Now

LG G3 65-inch OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG G3 65-inch OLED 4K TV OLEDs feature amazing contrast and color reproduction. However, they usually can't reach the same maximum brightness as their LED counterparts. Fortunately, if you have a living room that usually drowns out OLED TVs, the G3 can adjust to produce up to 70% brighter images with its Brightness Booster Max. Now, you don't have to compromise on picture quality. $2,300 $3,000 Shop Now

LG UQ75 Series 65-inch LED 4K TV Best Buy LG UQ75 Series 65-inch LED 4K TV If you need a TV that gets the job done at an extremely low price, the UQ75 Series is a great choice. Fortunately, it still has the smart features of LG's more expensive models, so you can use all the major streaming services without additional hardware. We recommend these for kids' rooms, businesses, or anywhere else you need a reliable TV without breaking the bank. $480 $430 Shop Now

LG B3 65-inch OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG B3 65-inch OLED 4K TV While the C3 is a great value, you can save a bit more cash by going with the B3. They're very similar, but there are a few caveats to the B3 to keep the cost down. It doesn't get quite as bright, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has slightly worse image processing. Despite this, it still has a fantastic display, which gives you all the advantages of OLED technology. $2,000 $1,300 Shop Now

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV A few years ago, there was no such thing as a "budget OLED," but you can get the LG A2 for around the same price as a mid-range LED TV. It's a bit limited when compared to its big brothers, with the most significant difference being the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports. However, if you're looking to use it strictly for viewing TV shows or movies, you won't notice much difference between it and one of LG's B series OLED displays. $1,300 $600 Shop Now

LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV Best Buy LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible. $800 $600 Shop Now

LG 85 Series 55-inch QNED Mini-LED 4K TV Best Buy LG 85 Series 55-inch QNED Mini-LED 4K TV See all your favorite games this year, including the biggest one of all, in screaming color with this LG TV, complete with MiniLED backlighting. Its expertise lies in creating a super realistic picture, thanks to its α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, so no matter if your eyes are glued to the field or your favorite music video, you'll get an eye-popping experience either way. $1,100 $1,000 Shop Now

LG UR9000 Series 55-inch LED 4K TV Best Buy LG UR9000 Series 55-inch LED 4K TV This no-frills display is still nothing to sneeze at, even though its affordability factor is higher than its brethren. Get stunning 4K with this UHD TV that comes with all the smart features you've come to expect from LG and then some. It also features webOS 23 for a customizable menu experience. $500 $470 Shop Now

LG UR7800 Series 86-inch LED 4K TV Best Buy LG UR7800 Series 86-inch LED 4K TV If you want a massive TV, you've come to the right place for this incredibly large yet very affordable display. Enjoy HDR, eye-popping crispness and color, and gorgeous visuals for less. It also comes equipped with all the home streaming options you'd expect, plus 300 free LG Channels for you to peruse, so you've got something to watch even if you don't plan on paying for streaming services. $1,250 $900 Shop Now

LG Pose 55-inch OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG Pose 55-inch OLED 4K TV The LG Pose features a unique form factor that eschews a traditional base or wall mount for a minimalistic stand that makes it perfect for small spaces. Apartment dwellers will love its small footprint and portability, and it's equally at home in business applications. Fortunately, despite the different form factor, you'll still find the same great picture you expect from LG's other OLED models. $2,000 $1,700 Shop Now

LG Flex 42-inch OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG Flex 42-inch OLED 4K TV Gamers will love the LG Flex for its plethora of features, including its namesake ability to flex from flat to curved with the press of a button. This, along with G-Sync, FreeSync, ambient backlighting, and Super Anti-Reflection treatment, make this display an incredible gaming TV or PC monitor. $2,500 $2,179 Shop Now

