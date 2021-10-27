The Best Holiday Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

If you have a choosy teenager in your life (or anyone else), and you're stumped on the perfect gift that's fun, listen up!

We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when there are so many holiday deals and steals on the Internet. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's also a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include the Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge, Crocs Unisex Clogs, the versatile Always Pan and so much more.

If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, browse through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season.

Plus, check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Fashion

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Amazon UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide This Fluff Yeah Slide is a favorite of Lizzo and Hailey Bieber. Not only is the style available in a number of colors, it's also TikTok-approved and said to provide so much comfort. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog Amazon Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog Crocs are cool again -- and celebs like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and even Nick Cannon have all been spotted wearing the shoe as of late.. Choose from a range of colors of this iconic slip-on shoe. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace Etsy Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. $16 AT ETSY Buy Now

Beauty

Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Nordstrom Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 Buy Now

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If you really take your skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $50 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

The Ultimate Detangler Tangle Teezer Ulta The Ultimate Detangler Tangle Teezer The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging. Great for using on wet hair. $14 AT ULTA Buy Now

Home

Leisure Town Fleece Blanket Amazon Leisure Town Fleece Blanket Maybe it's the extra time spent at home during the pandemic or just the cozy winter weather ahead, but TikTok-ers are especially excited about large, heavy duty blankets at the moment -- and this fleece one from Amazon could make the perfect stocking stuffer. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Simplify your holiday shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kids and adults alike. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Crosley Voyager Turntable Target Crosley Voyager Turntable This vintage-inspired Crosley turntable plays three different speeds of records and lets you listen digitally via Bluetooth connectivity. $90 AT TARGET Buy Now

Electronics

Apple Pencil Amazon Apple Pencil The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. $95 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Here -- Shop the Most Festive Pieces

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays