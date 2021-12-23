Shopping

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 You Can Still Get By Christmas Eve -- Theragun, Instant Pot and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best amazon gifts under $100
Amazon

Looking to score last-minute holiday gifts before Christmas? You can still get tons of items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivered by Christmas Eve regardless of supply chain issues, but you'd better act fast!

Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Apple AirPods, the Amazon Kindle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of 2021 holiday gift guide

Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for Black Friday worthy deals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $100 for a thoughtful gift. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$200 picks from Amazon below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Amazon
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
It doesn't matter who you're doing your holiday shopping for -- this Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the perfect gift.
$100
Columbia Women's Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket
With winter on the way, there's someone on your list who needs a good coat. 
$200$63
Cuisinart 15-piece Knife Set
Cuisinart 15-piece Knife Set
Amazon
Cuisinart 15-piece Knife Set
Any cook on your list will put these knives to good use. 
$160$85
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
If they don't need a new set of wireless headphones, they will. 
$200$130
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
$199
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
Amazon
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
The Instant Pot is one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances out there, but this one is made for Star Wars fans. 
$148$100
Foot Spa Bath Massager with Automatic Shiatsu Massaging Rollers
Foot Spa Bath Massager with Automatic Shiatsu Massaging Rollers
Amazon
Foot Spa Bath Massager with Automatic Shiatsu Massaging Rollers
For people who are on their feet all day, or they just like to do at-home pedicures, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Select the coupon to get $10 off. 
$120
Amazon Basics Electric Scalp Massager
Amazon Basics Electric Scalp Massager
Amazon
Amazon Basics Electric Scalp Massager
You can take care of a few people on your holiday gift list with this scalp massager. 
$40$33
ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent
ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent
Amazon
ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent
The outdoorsman on your list will appreciate a new one-person tent. 
$131
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker
Amazon
JBL Clip 4
Looking for tech gadgets for a unique gift idea? You can't beat the quality of this portable speaker from JBL. 
$80
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
Pretty to look at and easy to listen to, at a $70 discount, these Samsung earbuds are one of the notable deals of all the deep discounts from the retailer.
$170$109
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$150
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Amazon
Fitbit Ionic Watch
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a water-resistant smartwatch that also tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging.
$250$180

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise

The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

Shop Kate Spade's Holiday Deals and Take 40% Off Last-Minute Gifts!

Best Buy's Flash Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save on Tech Gifts

The Best SkinCeuticals Holiday Deals on Celeb-Loved Skincare Products

Walmart Holiday Gifts: Last Day for Ground Shipping

BaubleBar Holiday Sale 2021: Last Chance to Take 20% Off Gifts

The Best Deals from Coach Outlet's Last Sale Before Christmas

Sephora's Perfume Sale is Here Just in Time for Last-Minute Gifting

You've Got Mail: The Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year