The Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts That Don't Require Shipping: Subscription Boxes, Gift Cards, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Unless you're Santa, holiday shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock. If you're someone notorious for squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. With Christmas only two days away, these fabulous gifts require no shipping time at all.

Perhaps you’re in a frantic search for gift ideas for your co-workers, close family, in-laws, your best mate or even your fuzzy friend. Don't put yourself in a tizzy when you could be spreading holiday cheer. Take a deep breath, because a virtual present like a subscription box or a gift card to their favorite store will be a crowd favorite this Christmas.

If you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your lucky recipient as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

We've curated a selection of last-minute holiday presents ranging from an e-gift card for Walmart and Amazon to a foolproof monthly subscription box that'll reflect your recipient's favorite hobbies. All you have to do is scroll down to see ET's top picks for impressive gifts that you can give in an instant.

Food and Wine Subscriptions

Winc Subscription
Winc
Winc
Winc Subscription

If someone (or several someones) on your list enjoys a nice glass of wine from time to time, Winc’s curated boxes will be a thoughtful, personalized present. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan. 

STARTING AT $60/MONTH
Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Subscription

Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses. Choose a three-bag, six-bag or 12-bag subscription plan. 

$120$108
FOR SIX BAGS
Harry & David 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club
Harry & David 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club
Harry & David
Harry & David 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be overjoyed to receive this 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club subscription. They'll get a different decadent treat each month.

$525
Thrive Market 1-Year Membership
Thrive Market 1 Year Subscription
Thrive Market
Thrive Market 1-Year Membership

Those hoping to give their home – whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere – a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market. They'll get in on some of the best organic foods, wellness products and sustainable household items.

$60
Purple Carrot 4-Serving Plan
Purple Carrot Subscription Box
Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot 4-Serving Plan

When deciding what to eat for the night becomes too much, Purple Carrot brings you a virtually endless list of plant-based meals that make dining in something to get excited about.

STARTING AT $50
HelloFresh Subscription
HelloFresh Subscription
HelloFresh
HelloFresh Subscription

Treat your loved one who enjoys cooking but never has time to shop. HelloFresh allows them to skip weekly meal planning and that time-consuming grocery store trip. HelloFresh has gift cards that start at $75, which provides a kit with three two-serving meals.

STARTING AT $75
Jeni's Pint Club 3-Month Subscription
Jeni's Pint Club 3-Month Subscription
Jeni's
Jeni's Pint Club 3-Month Subscription

We all scream for an ice-cream subscription if it's this option from Jeni's. The three-month subscription sends recipients four fabulous pints of Jeni's ice cream each month directly to their door.

$199
Williams Sonoma 3 Months of Cheese Crates Subscription
Williams Sonoma 3 Months of Cheese Crates Subscription
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma 3 Months of Cheese Crates Subscription

You'll be gifting three months of gourmet cheese, charcuterie and all the accompaniments with this subscription from Williams Sonoma. If you're lucky, whoever you gift these crates to will invite you to share it once it's delivered! 

$390
Harry & David 12-Month Fruit-of-the-Month Club
Harry & David 12-Month Fruit-of-the-Month Club
Harry & David
Harry & David 12-Month Fruit-of-the-Month Club

Give someone seasonal and extra-fresh fruit each month with this monthly subscription from Harry & David.

$400
Best of Goldbelly 3-Month Subscription
Best of Goldbelly 3-Month Subscription
Goldbelly
Best of Goldbelly 3-Month Subscription

For three months, this Best of Goldbelly subscription will send your friends best-selling foods from around the country. And they don't skimp: Each month has enough goodies to feed four people. 

$250

Beauty & Wellness Subscription Boxes

FaceTory Subscription Box
FaceTory Subscription Box
Cratejoy
FaceTory Subscription Box

This gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your beauty-obsessed loved one new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. 

STARTING AT $12
Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions
Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions
Therabox
Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions

One of the best gifts you can give someone you love is the gift of self-care. Therabox can put together a gift basket filled with self-care products everyone needs to relax—whether it's a one-time gift or a gift that lasts the whole year in the form of a subscription, you can find a package to suit your needs.

STARTING AT $35
FabFitFun Box
FabFitFun Box
FabFitFun
FabFitFun Box

FabFitFun is an exciting way to try out the greatest and latest products in home, fashion, wellness and beauty. Give a gift card that allows your loved one to customize and fill their own box with the products they want.

STARTING AT $50
Persona Nutrition Gift Card
Persona Nutrition
Persona Nutrition
Persona Nutrition Gift Card

Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs.

PRICES VARY
IPSY Subscription
IPSY Subscription
IPSY
IPSY Subscription

IPSY is a cosmetic lovers dream. The enticing subscription box sends five beauty products to your doorstep each month for only $13.

$13/MONTH

Lifestyle Subscription Services

Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription
Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription Box
Book of the Month
Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription

Celebrate the book lovers on your list. Book of the Month curates a selection of five books for a monthly read. Choose from subscription options that last from three months to a full year.

STARTING AT $50/MONTH
SKY TING TV One Year Membership
Sky Ting Yoga TV
SKY TING
SKY TING TV One Year Membership

'Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions and workshops from anywhere, anytime.

STARTING AT $5
Sock Fancy Subscription
Sock Fancy Subscription
Amazon
Sock Fancy Subscription

If socks help them express their personality, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. 

$12/MONTH
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer BarkBox
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer BarkBox
Barkbox
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer BarkBox

Pets are on the list, too! Get your dog the gift that keeps on giving with a monthly Barkbox subscription. In the first box, your dog will get double the fun with four toys, four treats, and two chews.

STARTING AT $23/MONTH
UrbanStems Subscription
Urban Stems Subscription
UrbanStems
UrbanStems Subscription

Give the gift of fresh flower delivery each month with a subscription to UrbanStems. Shoppers can choose from three plans – the classic, seasonal or luxe – and even have their flowers displayed in a beautiful, curated vase with each delivery.

STARTING AT $55/MONTH
MasterClass Annual Membership
MasterClass subscription
MasterClass
MasterClass Annual Membership

MasterClass’s expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech.

STARTING AT $15/MONTH

Streaming Services

HBO Max Subscription
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max Subscription

An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for only $9.99/month. Customers can also purchase a monthly, ad-free plan for only $14.99/month for 12 months. 

STARTING AT $10/MONTH
Peacock TV Subscription
Peacock TV Subscription
Peacock
Peacock TV Subscription

With a subscription to Peacock TV, you can stream thousands of cult-favorite movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, and more. Paid plans (with limited ads) start at $5 per month. 

STARTING AT $5/MONTH
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+
Disney+ Subscription

Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. The Marvel and Star Wars fans on your list will especially enjoy this thoughtful gift.

$110 FOR A YEAR-LONG SUBSCRIPTION

Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness

Glossier Digital Gift Card
Glossier Digital Gift Card
Glossier
Glossier Digital Gift Card

Glossier is one of those must-have beauty brands for Gen Z-ers, Millennials and just about everyone else, for that matter. 

STARTING AT $15
Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card
Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card

With a brand like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are a lot of good options to choose from. So why not give someone the choice to pick their favorites?

STARTING AT $25
Kora Organics Gift Card
KORA Organics Gift Card
KORA Organics
Kora Organics Gift Card

This holiday season, share the world of organic skincare with a gift card to supermodel Miranda Kerr’s line, KORA Organics.

STARTING AT $50
ORLY Gift Card
ORLY Gift Card
ORLY
ORLY Gift Card

If there's someone who simply can't stop with the at-home manis, a gift card from ORLY is essential. 

STARTING AT $10

Gift Cards: Fashion

SKIMS E-Gift Card
Skims E-Gift Card
SKIMS
SKIMS E-Gift Card

Kim Kardashian West's solutionwear brand, SKIMS, offers shapewear, loungewear and undergarments. 

STARTING AT $25
Adidas E-Gift Card
Adidas
Adidas
Adidas E-Gift Card

A gift card to Adidas is a crowd-pleaser. 

STARTING AT $10
Outdoor Voices Gift Card
Outdoor Voices Gift Card
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Gift Card

Encourage your loved ones to get out with a gift card to Outdoor Voices, which has a range of styles spanning color-blocked activewear staples and easy layering pieces.

STARTING AT $25
Everlane The Gift Card
Everlane The Gift Card
Everlane
Everlane The Gift Card

If everyday basics are the name of the game in someone’s wardrobe, a gift card to Everlane will be one of the best holiday gifts they get.

STARTING AT $25
Lunya Digital Gift Card
Lunya
Lunya
Lunya Digital Gift Card

If your friends or family want to level up their loungewear game, they will love Lunya, which offers luxurious robes, pajama sets and washable silks. 

STARTING AT $50
Cariuma Digital Gift Card
Cariuma Digital Gift Card
Cariuma
Cariuma Digital Gift Card

Have someone on your list who wants to build a more sustainable closet? Give them the gift to choose a pair of shoes from Cariuma, which uses raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo, rubber, and more.

STARTING AT $25
Sunski Gift Card
Sunski Gift Card
Sunski
Sunski Gift Card

A new pair of sunglasses will get anyone excited about the sunnier days ahead.

STARTING AT $58
Alex Mill Gift Card
Alex Mill Gift Card
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Gift Card

You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe basics, which is where Alex Mill comes in. You’ll find timeless, quality-made pieces meant to last a lifetime.

STARTING AT $25
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card

Whether you want to get in on the latest fashion jewelry trends or have a preference for more timeless pieces, you're sure to find what you're looking for at BaubleBar.

STARTING AT $15
CUUP Digital Gift Card
CUUP Digital Gift Card
CUUP
CUUP Digital Gift Card

Cult-favorite lingerie brand CUUP offers virtual fittings to its shoppers, allowing them to find the perfect bra sizes from the comfort of their homes.

STARTING AT $25

Gift Cards: Lifestyle

Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Amazon has just about everything you could possibly need – and a gift card to the retailer will ensure that you can shop whatever you need, whenever you need it.

STARTING AT $25
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Brooklinen
Brooklinen E-Gift Card

Anyone looking towards 2023 with a “New year, new you” mentality will appreciate an at-home update with fresh, new linens from Brooklinen.

STARTING AT $50
Walmart Gift Card
Walmart Gift Card
Walmart
Walmart Gift Card

Help your loved ones save big and score on top-rated items this holiday season with a Walmart gift card.

STARTING AT $5
Apt2b Gift Card
Apt2b Gift Card
Apt2b
Apt2b Gift Card

Have a friend or family member obsessed with home decor? A gift card to Apt2b will make furnishing a new room (or full home) something to look forward to.

STARTING AT $50
The Sill Digital Gift Card
The Sill
The Sill
The Sill Digital Gift Card

There are parents, and there are plant parents. If you can’t decide exactly what plant to send the green thumbs in your life, a gift card to The Sill, which delivers plants right to the door, will be just what they need.

STARTING AT $25
Saucey Gift Card
Saucey Gift Card
Saucey
Saucey Gift Card

Whether it’s for a get-together with loved ones or a spontaneous date night, Saucey has a full range of beverages available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

STARTING AT $20
Papier E-Gift Card
Papier E-Gift Card
Papier
Papier E-Gift Card

In an era where text messages and emails are the norm, handwritten notes on pretty stationery from brands like Papier feel like a little luxury. The brand has luxe journals up for grabs, too.

STARTING AT $10
REI Gift Card
REI promo image
REI
REI Gift Card

For any outdoor lovers on your list, they'll appreciate a gift card to REI. 

STARTING AT $10

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

