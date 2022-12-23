The Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts That Don't Require Shipping: Subscription Boxes, Gift Cards, and More
Unless you're Santa, holiday shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock. If you're someone notorious for squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. With Christmas only two days away, these fabulous gifts require no shipping time at all.
Perhaps you’re in a frantic search for gift ideas for your co-workers, close family, in-laws, your best mate or even your fuzzy friend. Don't put yourself in a tizzy when you could be spreading holiday cheer. Take a deep breath, because a virtual present like a subscription box or a gift card to their favorite store will be a crowd favorite this Christmas.
If you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your lucky recipient as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.
We've curated a selection of last-minute holiday presents ranging from an e-gift card for Walmart and Amazon to a foolproof monthly subscription box that'll reflect your recipient's favorite hobbies. All you have to do is scroll down to see ET's top picks for impressive gifts that you can give in an instant.
Food and Wine Subscriptions
If someone (or several someones) on your list enjoys a nice glass of wine from time to time, Winc’s curated boxes will be a thoughtful, personalized present. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan.
Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses. Choose a three-bag, six-bag or 12-bag subscription plan.
Anyone with a sweet tooth will be overjoyed to receive this 12-Month Dessert of the Month Club subscription. They'll get a different decadent treat each month.
Those hoping to give their home – whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere – a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market. They'll get in on some of the best organic foods, wellness products and sustainable household items.
When deciding what to eat for the night becomes too much, Purple Carrot brings you a virtually endless list of plant-based meals that make dining in something to get excited about.
Treat your loved one who enjoys cooking but never has time to shop. HelloFresh allows them to skip weekly meal planning and that time-consuming grocery store trip. HelloFresh has gift cards that start at $75, which provides a kit with three two-serving meals.
We all scream for an ice-cream subscription if it's this option from Jeni's. The three-month subscription sends recipients four fabulous pints of Jeni's ice cream each month directly to their door.
You'll be gifting three months of gourmet cheese, charcuterie and all the accompaniments with this subscription from Williams Sonoma. If you're lucky, whoever you gift these crates to will invite you to share it once it's delivered!
Give someone seasonal and extra-fresh fruit each month with this monthly subscription from Harry & David.
For three months, this Best of Goldbelly subscription will send your friends best-selling foods from around the country. And they don't skimp: Each month has enough goodies to feed four people.
Beauty & Wellness Subscription Boxes
This gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your beauty-obsessed loved one new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12.
One of the best gifts you can give someone you love is the gift of self-care. Therabox can put together a gift basket filled with self-care products everyone needs to relax—whether it's a one-time gift or a gift that lasts the whole year in the form of a subscription, you can find a package to suit your needs.
FabFitFun is an exciting way to try out the greatest and latest products in home, fashion, wellness and beauty. Give a gift card that allows your loved one to customize and fill their own box with the products they want.
Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs.
IPSY is a cosmetic lovers dream. The enticing subscription box sends five beauty products to your doorstep each month for only $13.
Lifestyle Subscription Services
Celebrate the book lovers on your list. Book of the Month curates a selection of five books for a monthly read. Choose from subscription options that last from three months to a full year.
'Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions and workshops from anywhere, anytime.
If socks help them express their personality, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month.
Pets are on the list, too! Get your dog the gift that keeps on giving with a monthly Barkbox subscription. In the first box, your dog will get double the fun with four toys, four treats, and two chews.
Give the gift of fresh flower delivery each month with a subscription to UrbanStems. Shoppers can choose from three plans – the classic, seasonal or luxe – and even have their flowers displayed in a beautiful, curated vase with each delivery.
MasterClass’s expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech.
Streaming Services
An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for only $9.99/month. Customers can also purchase a monthly, ad-free plan for only $14.99/month for 12 months.
With a subscription to Peacock TV, you can stream thousands of cult-favorite movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, and more. Paid plans (with limited ads) start at $5 per month.
Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. The Marvel and Star Wars fans on your list will especially enjoy this thoughtful gift.
Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness
Glossier is one of those must-have beauty brands for Gen Z-ers, Millennials and just about everyone else, for that matter.
With a brand like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are a lot of good options to choose from. So why not give someone the choice to pick their favorites?
This holiday season, share the world of organic skincare with a gift card to supermodel Miranda Kerr’s line, KORA Organics.
If there's someone who simply can't stop with the at-home manis, a gift card from ORLY is essential.
Gift Cards: Fashion
Kim Kardashian West's solutionwear brand, SKIMS, offers shapewear, loungewear and undergarments.
A gift card to Adidas is a crowd-pleaser.
Encourage your loved ones to get out with a gift card to Outdoor Voices, which has a range of styles spanning color-blocked activewear staples and easy layering pieces.
If everyday basics are the name of the game in someone’s wardrobe, a gift card to Everlane will be one of the best holiday gifts they get.
If your friends or family want to level up their loungewear game, they will love Lunya, which offers luxurious robes, pajama sets and washable silks.
Have someone on your list who wants to build a more sustainable closet? Give them the gift to choose a pair of shoes from Cariuma, which uses raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo, rubber, and more.
A new pair of sunglasses will get anyone excited about the sunnier days ahead.
You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe basics, which is where Alex Mill comes in. You’ll find timeless, quality-made pieces meant to last a lifetime.
Whether you want to get in on the latest fashion jewelry trends or have a preference for more timeless pieces, you're sure to find what you're looking for at BaubleBar.
Cult-favorite lingerie brand CUUP offers virtual fittings to its shoppers, allowing them to find the perfect bra sizes from the comfort of their homes.
Gift Cards: Lifestyle
Amazon has just about everything you could possibly need – and a gift card to the retailer will ensure that you can shop whatever you need, whenever you need it.
Anyone looking towards 2023 with a “New year, new you” mentality will appreciate an at-home update with fresh, new linens from Brooklinen.
Help your loved ones save big and score on top-rated items this holiday season with a Walmart gift card.
Have a friend or family member obsessed with home decor? A gift card to Apt2b will make furnishing a new room (or full home) something to look forward to.
There are parents, and there are plant parents. If you can’t decide exactly what plant to send the green thumbs in your life, a gift card to The Sill, which delivers plants right to the door, will be just what they need.
Whether it’s for a get-together with loved ones or a spontaneous date night, Saucey has a full range of beverages available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.
In an era where text messages and emails are the norm, handwritten notes on pretty stationery from brands like Papier feel like a little luxury. The brand has luxe journals up for grabs, too.
For any outdoor lovers on your list, they'll appreciate a gift card to REI.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
