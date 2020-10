With the Christmas holiday just two months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Find red hot deals on women’s clothing, kids' clothing and toys, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, cozy socks and sweaters, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, trendy sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Fossil, Vera Bradley Levi's, Puma, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Fossil, and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Etsy Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box. $44.95 on Etsy

Ultimate Fire Truck Playset Paw Patrol Macy's Ultimate Fire Truck Playset Paw Patrol 'Paw Patrol’s' ultimate fire truck features flashing lights, water cannon launchers, an extendable ladder, and a figurine of the show’s four-legged star, Marshall. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Macy’s

Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Kohl's Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs. $49.99 at Kohl’s

Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Sephora Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection. $10 at Sephora

Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Nordstrom Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams. $35 at Nordstrom

Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket REI Co-op REI Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket REI Co-op REI’s durable, water-repellant insulated jacket is available in women’s and men’s sizes. REGULARLY $79.95 $23.83 at REI

Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes Sephora Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive. $34 at Sephora

Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Amazon Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. REGULARLY $13.95 $11.60 at Amazon

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite Amazon Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. REGULARLY $27.99 $19.10 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma. REGULARLY $29.49 $16.88 at Amazon

Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Amazon Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. REGULARLY $14 $12.74 at Amazon

Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas Amazon Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look. REGULARLY $24 $16.80 at Amazon

Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Amazon Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. REGULARLY $24.06 $19.26 at Amazon

