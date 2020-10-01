Best Holiday Gifts Under $50
With the Christmas holiday just two months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.
Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box.
A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket.
'Paw Patrol’s' ultimate fire truck features flashing lights, water cannon launchers, an extendable ladder, and a figurine of the show’s four-legged star, Marshall.
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift.
Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs.
Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection.
Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams.
REI’s durable, water-repellant insulated jacket is available in women’s and men’s sizes.
Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma.
This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive.
Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton.
A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage.
This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma.
Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design.
A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look.
Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish.
Cozy up for a good night’s sleep with CYZ men’s flannel pajama pants.
