Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Wine Gifts: Shop Wine Glasses, Subscriptions and More

Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
By Amy Lee and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:38 AM PDT, April 11, 2024

Shop the best wine gifts including subscription boxes, glasses and accessories.

Many individuals find that a glass of wine at the end of a long, busy day is a fabulous way to unwind, and moms are no exception. If the mom in your life enjoys sipping on an aromatic red or chilled, fruity rosé, then finding her the perfect Mother's Day gift will be a breeze.

The best Mother's Day gifts for all the moms and mother figures in your life should center around things they appreciate, so for the mom who adores wine, we've got some grape ideas. Whether it's a gorgeous new wine glass set to add to her bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor or a subscription box full of tasty new bottles to try, these wine-themed gifts are Mother's Day treats she'll actually want. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every wine lover in your life. 

Celebrate Mom with a great gift that'll have her feeling like she's on cloud nine, or should we say wine? Forget the Mother's Day card (unless you're pairing it with these finds). A thoughtful wine-inspired gift is something any wine aficionado will appreciate. Sip back and relax because below we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes, wine glasses and accessories to treat mom this year for Mother's Day

The Best Wines and Wine Subscription Boxes

Naked Wines

Naked Wines
Naked Wines

Naked Wines

Naked Wines cuts out the middleman so you can get top wines that cost up to 60% less. She can take a wine quiz to start getting personalized wine shipments from indie winemakers, or you can do it for her to get the process going. There's no commitment or membership fee. Right now, get $100 off your first six-pack of Naked Wines, making it only $40. Just claim the voucher on the site.

6 bottles for $40

Shop Now

Stags' Leap Wines

Stags' Leap Wines
Stags' Leap

Stags' Leap Wines

If Mom hasn't tried Stags' Leap wines, here's her chance. The Napa Valley brand, established in 1893, is offering 30% off select wines now with the code NEW30. Shop reds, whites and rosés for mom. May we suggest the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon? It has dark berry fruit flavors and notes of violet, clove and cedar.

$70 $49

with code NEW30

Shop Now

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection
Martha Stewart Wine Co.

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection

Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate a special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of wine as an introduction to the company's cellar.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Firstleaf Wine Club

Firstleaf Wine Club
Firstleaf

Firstleaf Wine Club

Joining the Firstleaf Wine Club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. 

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Plonk Wine Club

Plonk Wine Club
Plonk

Plonk Wine Club

For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which can be ordered in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly or send your loved one a gift card so they can choose, trust that they'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew.

Starting at $110

Shop Now

The California Wine Club

The California Wine Club
The California Wine Club

The California Wine Club

Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small-batch, artisanal wineries. Monthly wine subscription options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. 

Starting at $43

Shop Now

The Best Wine Glasses and Accessories for Mother's Day

Funny Wine Glass

Funny Wine Glass
Amazon

Funny Wine Glass

If your mom is a wine lover and you're the favorite child, this is the gift to celebrate the special mom in your life.

$18 $17

Shop Now

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
Amazon

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

Pair these pink-hued wine glasses with a bottle of your recipient's favorite wine for a cheerful surprise.

Le Chateau Wine Decanter

Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Amazon

Le Chateau Wine Decanter

Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. 

$65 $46

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Canvas Four Bottle Wine Tote

Mark & Graham Canvas Four Bottle Wine Tote
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Canvas Four Bottle Wine Tote

A picnic in the park, a beach day or a romantic night looking at the stars are just some occasions where they can use this monogrammed wine tote bag.

Monogram Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 5+

Monogram Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 5+
Etsy

Monogram Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 5+

These wine bottle stoppers come in a variety of unique designs and are perfect for those looking for a custom gift.

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

Here's a perfect gift for the chilled wine lover. The wine glass chiller can keep your drink cold when preparing dinner or enjoying a movie night at home.

Secura Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter

Secura Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter
Amazon

Secura Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter

An electric wine opener can remove a cork in seconds without breaking it with a simple push of a button. 

$36 $29

Shop Now

West Elm Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware (Set of Four)

West Elm Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware (Set of Four)
West Elm

West Elm Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware (Set of Four)

A proper set of red wine glasses is a must for any home.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

