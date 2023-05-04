Shopping

The Best Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Every Type of Mom: Shop Tasting Boxes, Spa Sets, Wine Gifts & More

By ETonline Staff‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets
Getty

Mother's Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re looking for a special gift that is sure to be a hit, you can't go wrong with sending her a perfectly curated gift basket directly to her doorstep. Sweet Mother's Day gift baskets or gift boxes are pre-packaged to perfection for maximum gifting impact with minimal effort. Whether she's a foodie, wine lover, or could use an at-home spa day, all you have to do is pick a theme you know she is going to love.

Traveling to see Mom might not be an option this year, but a gift basket is a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother's Day when you can't be there yourself. Baskets aren't a one-size-fits-all situation by any means — there are options to suit everyone's taste (even the pickiest of Moms). Best of all, these gift baskets will arrive just in time for her big celebration on Sunday, May 14.

From cheese and charcuterie to a royal-themed basket, we've scoured the web for the best Mother's Day gift baskets to please any mom this year. Below, check out our selection of gift baskets and gift boxes to help every Mom feel special this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Foodie Moms

Cheryl's Cookies Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower
Cheryl's Cookies Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower
Cheryl's Cookies
Cheryl's Cookies Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower

Spoil mom with a wide array of delicious cookies from Cheryl's, all which come individually wrapped so she can store them for later.

$70
Harry & David Deluxe Mother's Day Gift Box
Harry & David Classic Mother's Day Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David Deluxe Mother's Day Gift Box

Filled with decadent gold-leaf pears, cookies and candies, this deluxe basket from Harry & David will make any mom feel special on her big day.

$60
Simply Chocolate Deluxe Celebrate Spring Basket
Simply Chocolate Deluxe Celebrate Spring Basket
Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Deluxe Celebrate Spring Basket

If your mom is a chocolate connoisseur, look no further than this treat-filled basket from Simply Chocolate.

$80
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie

You can't go wrong with a cheese and charcuterie spread, like this artisan assortment from Williams Sonoma.

$120
Tapas the José Andrés Way
TAPAS THE JOSÉ ANDRÉS WAY
Goldbelly
Tapas the José Andrés Way

Serve Mom a feast of famous tapas from acclaimed chef José Andrés, or have any of Goldbelly's incredible offerings from destination-worthy restaurants delivered right to her door.

$180

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Busy Moms

Beekman 1802 Milk Carton Spa Set
Beekman 1802 Milk Carton Spa Set
1-800-Flowers
Beekman 1802 Milk Carton Spa Set

Fancy soaps and creams are always a luxurious way to tell the mom in your life that you care.

$45
Beets and Apples Lavender Spa Gift Basket
Beets and Apples Lavender Spa Gift Basket
Amazon
Beets and Apples Lavender Spa Gift Basket

Help mom create an at-home spa experience with this luxury gift basket filled with soothing lavender bath goods.

$63$60
Knack Sleeping Beauty Gift Set
Knack Sleeping Beauty Gift Set
Knack
Knack Sleeping Beauty Gift Set

Help her get a good night's sleep with this gift set from Knack. Your mom will love these sleep essentials including lavender bath salts, lavender lotion, a sleep mask and more — it's a luxurious gift set she'll be able to use time and time again. 

$109

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Health-Conscious Moms

Gourmet Gift Baskets Healthy Hydration Gift Basket
Gourmet Gift Baskets Healthy Hydration Gift Basket
Gourmet Gift Baskets
Gourmet Gift Baskets Healthy Hydration Gift Basket

Lemons, limes, San Pelligrino, strawberry lemonade mixer and more fill this hydration gift basket that will keep mom hydrated even on the hottest days of summer.

$80
Knack The Ultimate Wellness Basket
Knack The Ultimate Wellness Basket
Amazon
Knack The Ultimate Wellness Basket

Moms are in for a real treat with this wellness gift pack, which includes a Paddywax candle, a meditation book, lip balm, mindfulness cards, an assortment of tea and so much more. 

$211
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket
Amazon
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket

These mouthwatering dried fruit treats will please any mom who appreciates a sweet snack without any added sugar. The fruit comes in a really cool wooden fruit bowl shaped like an apple. 

$40

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Wine Lovers

Toast of California Wine Basket
Toast of California Wine Basket
GiftTree
Toast of California Wine Basket

Bring mom on a tour of the Wine Country with two luscious California wines, expertly paired with sweets and savories. The ribbon can be personalized for that extra wow-factor. 

$130
Harry & David Cozy Wine Gift
Harry & David Cozy Wine Gift
Harry & David
Harry & David Cozy Wine Gift

harry & David has incredible gift baskets for coffee lovers, foodies, hosts and, of course, moms. We love this cozy basket from the gifting retailer, filled with a bottle of wine, chic glasses, a candle, a comfy blanket and more. 

$140
Belgian Chocolate Bento Box with Reserve Pinot Noir
Belgian Chocolate Bento Box with Reserve Pinot Noir
Harry & David
Belgian Chocolate Bento Box with Reserve Pinot Noir

Delicious decadence is delivered right to your mom's fingertips with this award-winning Pinot Noir and assortment of artisanal Belgian chocolates, dark chocolate strawberry bark, raspberry caramel truffles, dried fruit, and chocolate-covered almonds. 

$140
As Good As Gold
As Good As Gold
GiftTree
As Good As Gold

A golden collection of imported delicacies, gourmet sweets, and your choice of wine or sparkling, create a gift that is sure to impress this Mother's Day. 

$130
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box

Go wild with this classic pairing of chocolate-covered cherries and red wine for a housewarming gift basket they'll adore.

$60

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Mom's With Unique Interests

Luxe England Gifts Royal Gift Basket for Women
Luxe England Gifts Royal Gift Basket for Women
Amazon
Luxe England Gifts Royal Gift Basket for Women

Give the Mom who loves all things royal the royal treatment with this queen-themed gift basket filled with unique gifts including a beautifully scented candle, ceramic tray, notebook and mini pillow.

$70$48
Planted with Love Gift Basket
Planted with Love Gift Basket
1800 Flowers
Planted with Love Gift Basket

Plant some love with this gardening-themed basket from 1-800-Flowers. Along with flower seed mixes, she'll get chocolates, teas and gardening gloves. 

$70
Bean Box Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box
Bean Box Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box
Amazon
Bean Box Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box

An assortment of eight types of coffee beans and delicious chocolates make up this coffee connoisseur's dream gift basket. She'll also get tasting notes for each coffee and chocolate pairing. 

$74
Olive & Cocoa Playful Puppy Puzzle Crate
Olive & Cocoa Playful Puppy Puzzle Crate
Olive & Cocoa
Olive & Cocoa Playful Puppy Puzzle Crate

Great for a dog mom or a mom who loves spending time doing puzzles, this gift crate comes with a colorful puzzle along with jelly beans and heart-shaped cookies. 

$78

Check out our 2023 Mother's Day Gift Guide to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mother figure in your life.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals to Shop for Thoughtful Gifts

The 14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals to Save On Beautiful Blooms

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

Save 20% on Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems That Mom Will Love

Save 25% On Homesick Candles to Gift This Mother's Day

The Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott

15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 to Spoil Her With Affordable Luxuries

24 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day

Save 20% On Kate Spade's Handbags, Dresses and More for Mom

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day

Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Dyson's Special Edition Airwrap is Back Just in Time for Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers