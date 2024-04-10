Gifts

These LEGO Bouquets Are the Perfect Mother's Day Gift — Save up to 20% on Flowers That'll Last Forever

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:58 AM PDT, April 10, 2024

Let Mom try her hand at putting together a LEGO bouquet and other floral builds.

You can't go wrong giving Mom a traditional bouquet of fresh flowers for Mother's Day, but we might have found something even better: The LEGO Botanical Collection

You may think that LEGO only caters to younger clientele — until you see these stunning sets that double as home decor. You may have even seen one such set on an Emmy-winning television sitcom recently. In season two of Abbott ElementaryTyler James Williams' character, Gregory, shows off the Valentine's Day gift he got for his new lady: a LEGO bouquet

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
LEGO

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but also a fun hobby. And it's currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

While not everyone in the episode appreciated the thoughtful gift (he got his girl a LEGO bouquet because she is allergic to real flowers), we saw it and loved it. And we're not alone: With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, the LEGO bouquet kit has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, which means that's a lot of satisfied customers.

Unlike a live floral arrangement, LEGO's breathtaking botanical sets give your mother figure a new and fun hobby: clicking together colorful bricks to create a piece of art they can proudly display. And the best part is many are on sale at Amazon right now. From potted plants to colorful bouquets and cherry blossoms to bonsai trees, there are a wide range of LEGO sets to match her aesthetic, and they're all discounted. 

If you want to give the mom in your life a floral-inspired LEGO build, consider these sets — all of which are marked down by 20% for a limited time — for a Mother's Day gift that just clicks.

LEGO Icons Orchid Artificial Plant

LEGO Icons Orchid Artificial Plant
Amazon

LEGO Icons Orchid Artificial Plant

Build your own potted orchid with this LEGO set.

$50 $40

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet
Amazon

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

This wildflower bouquet features 16 individual stems that can be height-adjusted for different looks.

$60 $48

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Succulents

LEGO Icons Succulents
Amazon

LEGO Icons Succulents

These succulents feature realistic blooms and vibrant designs. This set builds nine succulents that can be displayed together or separately around the home or office.

$50 $40

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree
Amazon

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree

Gift a bonsai tree without the pressure of keeping it alive. The LEGO set is crafted for adults and comes with an interchangeable set of green leaves and cherry blossom blooms.

$50 $40

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece
Amazon

LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

These LEGO florals, inspired by dried flowers, can work as a centerpiece or wall art.

$50 $40

Shop Now

LEGO Cherry Blossoms Celebration Gift

LEGO Cherry Blossoms Celebration Gift
Amazon

LEGO Cherry Blossoms Celebration Gift

Help mom celebrate the arrival of spring with these delicate cherry blossom stems.

$15 $12

Shop Now

LEGO Roses Building Kit

LEGO Roses Building Kit
Amazon

LEGO Roses Building Kit

Skip the real roses and go for these LEGO ones that are just as elegant.

LEGO Lotus Flowers

LEGO Lotus Flowers
Amazon

LEGO Lotus Flowers

Add a few new stems to her collection with these pink and white LEGO lotus flowers.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

