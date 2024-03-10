King Charles III is celebrating a bittersweet holiday. The 75-year-old reigning British monarch honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a touching tribute on Sunday for Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

The black-and-white throwback photo from 1985 features a young Charles wearing a polo uniform and kissing his smiling mother's hand.

"Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday. 🌸," the royal family's account captioned the touching image.

Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022 at age 96. She was the longest reigning British monarch ever and was succeeded by Charles, her eldest son.

Elizabeth wasn't the only royal mother celebrated on Sunday. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, also got some love on the couple's official Instagram account. The mother of three took the opportunity to release her first official statement since her "planned abdominal surgery" in January.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate wrote. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C."

In the beautiful portrait -- which the Palace says was taken last week in Windsor, England, by Kate's husband, William -- the Princess of Wales is all smiles as she sits in a chair surrounded by her and William's three children. Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are all caught mid-laugh in the sweet image.

In January, Kate underwent an abdominal surgery, with the Palace sharing that the senior royal would not be returning to her official duties until after the Easter holiday.

But rumors have been swirling, especially after William chose not to attend the memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine II, late last month due to a "personal matter," with the Palace adding that Kate was "doing well."

After speculation continued to circulate about the mother of three, the Palace released a statement reiterating their comments about her condition.

"We gave guidance two days ago that the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well," the statement read. "As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates."

Earlier this month, Kate was spotted out for the first time, riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton.

"The princess was low-key, looking out the window as her mother paid attention to the road," an eyewitness told ET.

Additionally, Charles is dealing with health struggles of his own after being diagnosed with cancer. Amid his treatment, the reigning British monarch has taken a step back from his royal duties, with William and Queen Camilla stepping in during his absence.

Last week was the first time that all four senior royals took a break, as King Charles III's duties were scaled back for cancer treatment and Queen Camilla cleared her calendar of royal duties after taking on extra responsibilities following her husband's health battle.

On Monday, Camilla (who will stand in for Charles) and William will be joined by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service.

