Kate Middleton is speaking out amid rumors and recovery. The 42-year-old Princess of Wales celebrated British Mother's Day (sometimes referred to as "Mothering Sunday") on Sunday with a brand new portrait of herself and her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

In the photo, the mother of three is seen beaming while sitting in a chair outside in jeans and a jacket. All three of her kids are mid-laugh, presumably from something their father, Prince William, who snapped the photo, said or did.

According to Kensington Palace, the photo was taken by William last week in Windsor, England.

Kate marked the occasion by sharing a personalized message amid her continued recovery from an abdominal surgery in January.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate wrote. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C."

This marks the first public statement Kate has made since she was admitted to the London Clinic in January for what the Palace referred to as a "planned abdominal surgery."

Without revealing exactly what the surgery was, the royals have noted that Kate will not be returning to her royal duties until after the Easter holiday.

Rumors surrounding Kate's condition have been swirling, especially after William chose not to attend the memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine II, due to a "personal matter," with the Palace adding at the time that Kate was "doing well."

However, after speculation continued to circulate about the mother of three, the palace released a statement reiterating their comments about her condition.

"We gave guidance two days ago that the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well," the statement read. "As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates."

Earlier this month, Kate was spotted out for the first time, riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton.

"The princess was low-key, looking out the window as her mother paid attention to the road," an eyewitness told ET at the time.

Additionally, William's father, King Charles III, is dealing with health struggles of his own after being diagnosed with cancer.

Last week was the first time that all four senior royals took a break, as King Charles III's duties were scaled back for cancer treatment and Queen Camilla cleared her calendar of royal duties after taking on extra responsibilities following her husband's health battle.

On Monday, Camilla (who will stand in for Charles) and William will be joined by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service.

