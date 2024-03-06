Prince William isn't spending his days on social media or worried about the world's speculation surrounding his wife, Kate Middleton.

On Monday, Kate was seen for the first time by the public in 70 days, after it was announced she would step away from her royal duties following a planned abdominal surgery in January. In the brief outing, the Princess of Wales was seen in the passenger seat of her mother, Carole Middleton's, car just outside of London.

"The princess was low-key, looking out the window as her mother paid attention to the road," an eyewitness tells ET.

Despite the sighting, royal watchers and social media still had questions about the princess' whereabouts and health.

Kate's husband, though, isn't worried about the chatter surrounding his wife. According to his spokesperson, he's all about the work.

"His focus is on his work and not on social media," the spokesperson tells People.

William, King Charles and Queen Camilla have all been in the public eye recently, but Kate's absence has left the public and the internet to come up with a number of theories why. At the end of last month, the palace released a statement sharing that William would miss his godfather, King Constantine II's, funeral due a "personal matter," while also informing the public that Kate continues to be "doing well."

However, after speculation continued to circulate about the mother of three, the palace released a statement reiterating their comments about her condition.

"We gave guidance two days ago that the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well," the statement read. "As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates."

Over the last month, the royal family has been less public-facing as a whole for various reasons. Last week was the first time that all four senior royals took a break, as King Charles II's duties were scaled back for cancer treatment and Queen Camilla cleared her calendar of royal duties after taking on extra responsibilities following her husband's health battle.

William's calendar was also void of public events, and per the palace's first statement, Kate isn't set to return to the public until after Easter.

On March 11, Camilla (who will stand in for Charles) and William will be joined by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service.

