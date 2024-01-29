Thirteen days after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton is finally at home. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the 42-year-old Princess of Wales was released from the hospital in London and has returned home to Windsor, England, "to continue her recovery from surgery."

The Palace shares that Kate is "making good progress."

"The prince and princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the royals said in a statement. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Earlier this month, it was announced that the mother of three had gone into The London Clinic for a planned abdominal surgery that required 10 to 14 days of recovery in the hospital.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It was also announced that Kate would not be returning to official royal duties until after Easter, which takes place on March 31 this year.

The Palace has chosen to keep the details of Kate's condition private, though ET has learned that that surgery was not related to anything cancerous.

Prince William has visited his wife in the hospital and ET understands that their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have kept in contact with their mother through FaceTime.

Kate also got a very special guest over the weekend when her father-in-law, King Charles III, stopped by her hospital room ahead of his planned surgery for his enlarged prostate. He was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Another source told ET that the king and queen "wanted to visit Kate" and see how she was doing before his prostate procedure.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The king "absolutely adores his daughter-in-law," another source close to the family told ET. They share a "warm bond" and he thinks she is a "wonderful mother" and has done a "remarkable job with her devotion to her work on behalf of the monarchy."

As for updates on Kate's condition, ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl doesn't anticipate the public hearing much from the Wales family.

"They're not going to give any running commentary on Princess Catherine's health, but I think it's worth pointing out that it's quite unusual that we've been given so much information, and this is a breach of real royal protocol. It is unusual," Nicholl recently told ET of Prince William's wife. "I suspect this is to quash any speculation and, of course, there are going to be wild rumors circulating all over social media. And I think this is the palace's way of trying to control some of that narrative."

