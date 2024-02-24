King Charles III has an overwhelming amount of support amid his cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, the monarch took to social media to share a video of some of the letters and written well-wishes he's received since sharing the news of his diagnosis earlier this month.

"✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis. 🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in," the caption, alongside the video shared across the king's official social media accounts, read.

In the clip, the king reads numerous cards (some funny and some sentimental).

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"Following the announcement of The King's diagnosis the correspondence team at Buckingham Palace has received more than 7,000 letters and cards from across the world. The king has been sent a selection in his daily red box of paperwork," the caption over the video of the letters read. "Many share their own experiences with cancer. Others offer good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery. To everyone who took the time to write Thank you. As his majesty has said 'such thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.'"

King Charles revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer on Feb. 5. In the weeks that have followed, the royal took a step back from public duties and spent time at his country home while he received treatment.

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old British monarch had his first in-person meeting with British Prime Minister Rishu Sunak at Buckingham Palace since his announcement regarding his health.

During their conversation, in which the prime minister complimented Charles' appearance, the royal admitted how the support has moved him.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time," he said.

Charles also shared that one of the positive points of his diagnosis has been the spotlight he's put on the disease.

"There's been a lot of attention and interest in those main cancer charities," he told Sunak.

In addition to support from the country, Charles has had support from his son, Prince William -- who has taken on more public duties in his absence, and Prince Harry -- who made a 24-hour visit to see his dad.

Following his visit, Harry opened up about his father's diagnosis and gave an update on his health.

"I love my family," the 39-year-old father of two stated during an interview with Will Reeve. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

When asked if his father's health played a part in healing their relationship, Harry shared that it has.

"Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure," he said, highlighting the strength of the family unit during challenging times and stating that illness often serves to unite relatives.

