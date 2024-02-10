King Charles III is speaking out for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, and he's offering a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their support.

Buckingham Palace on Saturday shared a statement on behalf of His Majesty, who said "such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement." The palace on Feb. 5 announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. That diagnosis came not long after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," the statement began. "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."

He added, "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

The statement comes just days after Queen Camilla offered an update in her first royal appearance since her husband's cancer diagnosis was disclosed this month.

Camilla shared on Thursday at a benefit concert at Salisbury Cathedral that Charles is doing "extremely well under the circumstances." She added that Charles is "very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere." She also said he found them "very cheering."

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement from the palace read announcing the cancer diagnosis. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

