Queen Camilla offered an update on King Charles III in her first royal appearance since the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis.

Camilla on Thursday attended a concert celebrating the work of local charities at Salisbury Cathedral in the U.K. and shared that Charles is doing "extremely well under the circumstances." She added that His Majesty is "very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere." She also said he found them "very cheering."

The update comes less than a week after Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. That diagnosis came not long after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement from the palace read. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Also earlier this week, Prince William publicly spoke out about his father's diagnosis for the first time after he appeared at a gala honoring the London Air Ambulance Charity -- an event also attended by Tom Cruise.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," Prince William told the audience.

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," William joked.

Meanwhile, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, continues to recover at home after a planned abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January. She was released from the hospital late January and returned to her home in Windsor, England.

