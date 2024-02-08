Prince Harry is back in the United States, and he made an unexpected stop in Las Vegas to take part in this year's NFL Honors gala.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex attended the event, held at the Resorts World Theatre, to present the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Introducing the award, Harry praised the NFL players in the audience, saying, "What you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You're role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back."

"This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community, and there's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now," Harry continued. "A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story."

Heyward was celebrated for his many charitable and philanthropic endeavors. As part of the award, he was gifted $250,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

While it was Heyward who was the man of honor, the 34-year-old NFL pro and 13-season veteran was stunned by Harry's presence and couldn't contain his excitement as he accepted the award.

"Man, Prince freaking Harry! I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry!" Heyward exclaimed as he took the stage, while Harry couldn't help but laugh in one of the night's most memorable moments.

Harry's appearance at the NFL honors comes just days after he was in London on Tuesday, where he briefly met with his father, King Charles III, following the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

According to a source, the 39-year-old royal was in and out after seeing his father, who received treatment for his cancer on Monday and delayed his trip to Sandringham to see his son.

"They spent around 30 minutes together as Charles was still a bit tired from the treatment a day prior," a source told ET. "Prince Harry has now left the U.K. after spending only about 24 hours in London."

Harry's trip to the U.K. marked the first time he's returned since May 2023. Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Arichie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, stayed home in California. The duke did not meet with his brother, Prince William, during his visit.

Meanwhile, Thursday's NFL Honors kicked off this year's Super Bowl LVIII weekend, which will culminate with the big game on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

