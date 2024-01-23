Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing some love to the legacy of Bob Marley.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the premiere of the new biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, held at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday.

ET was exclusively on the red carpet at the event as the happy couple posed for photos and spoke with members of Marley's family, who came out to show their support for the film.

Harry, 39, looked dapper in a blue suit and white button-down, while Meghan, 42, stunned in a chic black dress, which she paired with a black clutch and gold earrings.

Harry has made visits to Jamaica in the past, long before he sparked his romance with Meghan.

In 2012, the royal traveled to the island nation for his Diamond Jubilee tour of the Caribbean and was seen dancing with a large crowd to Marley's iconic hit "One Love." He also met the late musician's widow, Rita Marley.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the Jamaican musician in the film, which aims to celebrate the life and music of "an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity."

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green -- and produced in partnership with the Marley family -- One Love also stars Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall.

The project is one of the first authorized biopics of the groundbreaking artist, and Bob's son, Ziggy Marley, serves as a producer, alongside Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner, and executive producers Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, and Matt Solodky.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on Feb. 14.

