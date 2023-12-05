Movies

'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer: See How the Music Legend Strived to Bring a Message of Peace

Bob Marley movie
Paramount
By Zach Seemayer and Mekishana Pierre
Published: 5:13 AM PST, December 5, 2023

The hotly anticipated biopic hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

Bob Marley's message of love, unity, and peace is getting a new life and a new platform in the forthcoming biopic, Bob Marley: One Love.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars at the Jamaican musician in the film, which aims to celebrate the life and music of "an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity."

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green -- and produced in partnership with the Marley family -- One Love also stars Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

This is also one of the first authorized and involved biopics of the groundbreaking artist, and brought on Bob's son, Ziggy Marley, to serve as a producer on the film  -- alongside Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner, and executive producers Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley and Matt Solodky.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Kingsley Ben-Adir as Reggae Star in 'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer

Movies

See Kingsley Ben-Adir as Reggae Star in 'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer

Bob Marley's Family on Remaking Iconic 'One Love' to Help UNICEF

Music

Bob Marley's Family on Remaking Iconic 'One Love' to Help UNICEF

Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead at 31

News

Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead at 31

Bob Marley’s Daughter Talks Reimagining One of Her Dad’s Classics (Exclusive)

Music

Bob Marley’s Daughter Talks Reimagining One of Her Dad’s Classics (Exclusive)

Video

'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer No. 1
Related Photos
Stars Who've Played Real People
52 Photos
Stars Who've Played Real People

Tags: