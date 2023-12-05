Bob Marley's message of love, unity, and peace is getting a new life and a new platform in the forthcoming biopic, Bob Marley: One Love.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars at the Jamaican musician in the film, which aims to celebrate the life and music of "an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity."

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green -- and produced in partnership with the Marley family -- One Love also stars Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

This is also one of the first authorized and involved biopics of the groundbreaking artist, and brought on Bob's son, Ziggy Marley, to serve as a producer on the film -- alongside Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner, and executive producers Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley and Matt Solodky.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

