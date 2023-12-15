Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking back on their year. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a virtual holiday card, which featured a video that showcased some of their sweetest moments from 2023.

Set to Saint Phnx's 2022 song, "Happy Place," the video highlights the work that Harry and Meghan, through their Archwell Foundation, did between 2022 and 2023.

Their work included participating in outreach in Uvalde, Texas, after a school shooting, making personal calls to changemakers, hosting discussions with community leaders, and speaking at World Mental Health Day.

The photo Harry and Meghan chose as the cover for their video was taken at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games, which took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, earlier this year.

"We wish you a very happy holiday season," the holiday card read. "Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Harry and Meghan released their card nearly one week after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their family photo with the world. However, things between the royal siblings remain "completely fractured," a source told ET, following the release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, and the headlines that followed.

Harry does have something to celebrate, though, because, on Friday, a British court ruled that he was the victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers and awarded him approximately $180,000.

"Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming," Harry said in part after his court victory. "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."

RELATED CONTENT: