Meghan Markle looked radiant at the Variety Power of Women in Hollywood 2023 event on Thursday.

For the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a nude, one-shoulder gown for the occasion and had her hair tied back into a bun. Markle was all-smiles on the red carpet as she posed for photos.

Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura, Markle said it was "so great" to attend the event at Citizen News in Los Angeles, California. In an adorable exchange, Cassie told Markle she looked "stunning" at the event to which Markle responded, "That's so sweet, thank you!"

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Markle -- who is mom to Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 -- couldn't help but laugh and say "exactly" when DiLaura suggested she was having a "mom's night out."

It's no surprise that Markle is in attendance at an event celebrating women in Hollywood, as she is currently expanding her business ventures and productions after signing with the famed talent agency WME in April of this year.

"We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas," read the announcement. "The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more."

Currently, Archewell is under an overall deal with Netflix and produced the six-episode docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was the most-watched documentary premiere in the streamer's history.

The company also has two docuseries, Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus, forthcoming. In 2022, Meghan hosted the Spotify podcast, Archetypes, which explored stereotypes and misconceptions about women, as part of a multi-year podcast deal she and Harry are under via Archewell.

Markle is joined by several other powerhouse women in Hollywood at the event Thursday including Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey, Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino, Lily Gladstone, Billie Eilish and many more.

Eilish is set to perform her hit from the Barbie movie "What Was I Made For" alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell.

RELATED CONTENT: