Meghan Markle Signs With Hollywood Agency WME

Meghan Markle has her eye on new ventures. The Duchess of Sussex officially signed with Hollywood talent agency, WME, on Thursday. But does this mean she's eyeing a return to acting?

Not exactly.

According to WME, which announced the signing on its Instagram account, the agency will represent Meghan's business ventures, including Archewell Productions, the media company she founded with Prince Harry, as well as partnerships in other areas.

"We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas," read the announcement. "The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more."

Acting will not be a primary focus for the 41-year-old. As Variety first reported, Meghan's powerhouse team will consist of Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller. Slater is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's representative while Smoller also represents Meghan's close friend, Serena Williams.

WME represents plenty of A-listers already, including Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and more.

Currently, Archewell is under an overall deal with Netflix and produced the six-episode docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was the most-watched documentary premiere in the streamer's history. The company also has two docuseries, Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus, forthcoming. In 2022, Meghan hosted the Spotify podcast, Archetypes, which explored stereotypes and misconceptions about women, as part of a multi-year podcast deal she and Harry are under via Archewell.

Meghan and Harry, the latter of whom will attend King Charles' coronation on May 6, began expanding their business ventures after stepping back from royal life in 2020 and moving to California.

