From Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to King Charles III's ascension to the throne, there has been no shortage of royal family news in the last year.

Now, there's another reason to mark your calendars: In just over one week, King Charles III will be officially crowned in a coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6 alongside his wife and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Although the actual anointment is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the coronation ceremony will be available to watch live on Saturday, May 6 starting at 5 a.m. ET. Cable viewers will be able to watch coverage on ABC News and Good Morning America — including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Others can watch the coronation online at the following streaming platforms.

It was recently announced that, while Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was included in the coronation program, she will not be attending the event. Her husband, Prince Harry, is confirmed to attend the coronation. It is reported that Markle will be missing the event as to not take attention away from King Charles' coronation.

Additionally, the coronation takes place the same weekend as her son Prince Archie of Sussex's fourth birthday —another reason why Meghan may have decided to skip the big day.

Below, we've gathered everything you need to know about the event on Saturday, May 6, from how to stream the coronation without cable to every musical guest slated to perform.

When is King Charles' coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 11 a.m. UTC, or 5 a.m. ET for American viewers. Following the ceremony, there will be a concert featuring the musical talents of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, among others.

As far as the timeline events, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to travel the morning of May 6 in the "Kings Procession" from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony will take place (and has for hundreds of years). Hours later, the "Coronation Procession" will lead them back to Buckingham Palace for a meal and concert celebration.

How to watch King Charles’ Coronation with cable

While the actual anointment will not be broadcasted to the public, ABC News and Good Morning America will have special coverage of the coronation on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 10 a.m. ET. You can also stream King Charles' coronation on ABC News' digital platforms — including ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com — by logging into your ABC account.

How to watch King Charles’ Coronation without cable

No cable? No problem! King Charles' coronation will be available to watch live on several live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Who will be attending King Charles’ Coronation?

Compared to the coronation for Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles' coronation will be a more intimate ceremony with fewer guests, according to the BBC. Some of the confirmed royal family members attending include Prince William and Kate Middleton, the prince and princess of Wales; Prince Harry — but not Meghan Markle; the King's siblings Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and more.

Political figures reported to be attending the coronation include current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former UK prime ministers Liz Truss and TonyBlair, new first minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden and more.

No major pop culture figures — aside from performers — have been confirmed as attendees, but many believe that Victoria and David Beckham will make an appearance.

Who will be performing at King Charles’ Coronation?

In celebration of the occasion, a concert is scheduled for after the coronation ceremony. Performers include Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, English pop group Take That, famed Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh opera and concert singer Sir Bryn Terfel, English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and British composer Alexis Ffrench.

