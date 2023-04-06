The Masters Tournament returns for its 87th edition today as the most wonderful time of the golf season arrives at Augusta National Golf Club. Part of the PGA Tour, European Tour and Japan Tour, the 2023 Masters golf championship is shaping up to be one for the books.

Could Tiger Woods, the five-time Masters' Champion, make a legendary comeback after his previous golfing hiatus? Scottie Scheffler will be defending his title as the 2022 Masters' Champion, but fans are also rooting for hopefuls John Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Experts have also put some sleepers on the radar: Jason Day, Corey Conners, Cameron Young and Min Woo Lee are a few who have the potential to take the title.

Fans are eager to tune in, so read on to learn how to stream the 2023 Masters Tournament, even without cable.

How to watch the 2023 Masters Tournament online

For those who haven't cut the cord, you can watch the 87th Edition of the prestigious golf tournament on ESPN and CBS. For those who prefer to watch sports, television and movies online, you have a few options to see who plays on the green: ESPN+, Sling, Fugo, and Paramount+.

ESPN+ ESPN+ ESPN+ Along with Masters Tournament coverage, ESPN+ will cover over 35 PGA tournament events during the golf season. With ESPN+ you can even choose how you watch the games, pick from streaming the main feed, featured groups, marquee groups or featured holes. PLANS START AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV allows you to watch live TV from a variety of channels. Sling TV's Orange tier will get you access to ESPN and many other cable networks at just $20 for your first month. STARTING AT $40/MONTH $20 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Watch Now

FuboTV Fubo TV FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every PGA Tour game of the season, including the 2023 Masters Tournament. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the Golf Channel and more. In addition to golf, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Watch Now

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ A Paramount+ subscription includes access to the Masters live stream. Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available — the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a few rounds of golf first. PLANS STARTING AT $5/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Watch Now

The 2023 Masters Tournament TV Schedule

The Masters Tournament festivities have already begun, including the Road to the Masters' Tournament which launched April 2. Currently, you can watch the players as they practice for the tournament in Augusta, Georgia at the Augusta National Golf Club. The Tournament officially begins on April 6 and ends on April 9. Below is a breakdown of the tournament schedule.

Round 1 on Thursday, April 6:

Welcome to the Masters @ 1 p.m. EST on ESPN

First-round coverage @ 3-7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

First-round highlights @ 11:35 p.m. EST on CBS

Round 2 on Friday, April 7:

Welcome to the Masters @ 1 p.m. EST on ESPN

Second-round coverage @ 3-7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Second-round highlights @ 11:35 p.m. EST on CBS

Round 3 on Saturday, April 8:

Third-round coverage @ 3-7 p.m. EST on CBS

Round 4 on Sunday, April 9:

Fourth and final-round coverage @ 2-7 p.m. EST on CBS

How to watch the 2023 Masters Tournament for free

The 87th Edition of the Masters Tournament is four jam-packed days of golf. That means, if you're a new subscriber to either Paramount+ or Fubo TV and you time it just right, you can watch during the initial 7-day trial each of these streaming services offer.

Try the Paramount+ Free Trial

Try the Fubo TV Free Trial

ET, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

However you choose to watch, this year is sure to have some excitement in store, maybe we will even see a Cinderella story. Who will win the whopping $15 million purse championship prize along with the coveted green jacket?

All we can say for sure is we know these players will go big or go home.

