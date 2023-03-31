Are you ready to rumble? WrestleMania comes to Los Angeles this weekend, with Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On Saturday and Sunday, fans can expect two nights stacked with highly-anticipated matches as WWE's biggest annual event returns to Hollywood.

For fans looking to watch WrestleMania 39 online tomorrow, we've got all the details on when and where to stream the pro-wrestling event, plus details on where to buy tickets to WrestleMania.

When is WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. WrestleMania will air live on both nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Watch WrestleMania 39 online

If you want to watch WrestleMania online in 2023, you’ll need to get a subscription to Peacock. WrestleMania 39 will stream live on Peacock beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 1 and continuing with the main events at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 2. Pre-show coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

You can purchase a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

Peacock has all the pro-wrestling content any fan of the squared circle could ever want. The NBCUniversal platform is the exclusive streaming home for WWE pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

A Peacock subscription gives you access to every live WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event at no additional cost, every episode of Raw, SmackDown and NXT with full replays the following day, original documentaries and series from the WWE vault, and not to mention thousands of other hit shows and movies on the platform like Yellowstone, Poker Face, The Voice and more.

Where to Buy Tickets to WrestleMania

If you’re in the Los Angeles area on April 1 or 2 and want to see all the WrestleMania action in person, you can get tickets to Wrestlemania 39 through Vivid Seats. Saturday passes to WrestleMania are starting at $53 and Sunday tickets are starting at $70. You can also get two-day passes starting at $164.

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

Here are the confirmed matches for the 2023 WrestleMania 39. The card is subject to change, but with less than one week to the event, major changes are unlikely.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

