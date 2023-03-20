If you've been anywhere on social media this week, you've likely heard of Donald Glover's twisted new limited series, Swarm. Since the seven-episode psychological thriller premiered on March 17, the show has been making headlines for its sharp social commentary punctuated by plenty of violence and some pretty epic celebrity cameos.

Since Atlanta wrapped up its final season in late 2022, fans of Donald Glover have been itching for what's next from the talented creator. Glover has teamed up with Janine Nabers to deliver a striking answer in Swarm.

Want to know what all the buzz is about? Here's everything you need to know about the show, plus how to stream it online via Amazon Prime Video.

What is Swarm about?

Swarm follows the story of Dre, a young woman from Houston, Texas deeply obsessed with fictional Beyoncé-inspired R&B singer Ni'Jah. Her infatuation takes a dark turn as Dre is willing to go to whatever lengths necessary to get closer to Ni'Jah. Inspired by the cult-like nature of the celebrity-obsessed, Swarm depicts the more insidious side of "stan culture."

In this age where celebrities seem within arms reach thanks to social media and the constant thirst for information about their personal lives, this series uncovers some uncomfortable truths as it explores the lengths to which obsession can drive a person.

Who is involved in Swarm?

Swarm stars Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah, The Deuce) as Dre alongside singer and actress Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) as Marissa and Damson Idris (Snowfall) as Khalid. Singer Billie Eilish, model Paris Jackson and internet personality Rickey Thompson all make cameos throughout the show.

Actor, comedian, musician and producer Donald Glover is Swarm's executive producer, pilot director and co-creator alongside Janine Nabers. Nabers was also a writer and co-executive producer on Glover's previous Emmy-winning series Atlanta. Malia Obama, daughter of Barack Obama, is credited with co-writing Swarm's fifth episode.

