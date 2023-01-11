'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 6 Ahead of Midseason Premiere
Get ready, Grown-ish fans. Not only is the series returning for the second half of its fifth season on Jan. 18, but the show has officially been renewed for season 6!
The news was announced on Wednesday during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
The Emmy-nominated Black-ish spinoff was given a cast shakeup after the season 4 finale saw Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends graduate from the California University of Liberal Arts, marking the start of their lives in the real world. It also marked the exit of the show's six original cast members, including Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).
Season 5 saw franchise star Marcus Scribner officially join his TV sister on the spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. (aka Junior) as he embarks on his own journey to being "grown." Shahidi, Diggy Simmons (Doug) and Trevor Jackson (Aaron) remain as their characters explore their post-grad adventures, including Aaron's new role as a professor at the university.
The second half of the current season follows Junior as he finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s little brother to a big man on campus.
Since a new beginning means a new gang, the series welcomes a roster of new faces as Junior's squad of friends, including new series regular Daniella Perkins, whose Kiela returns as a sophomore looking to make a mark on campus away from the shadow of her superstar big brother, Luca (Sabbat).
Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, Matthew Sato and Slick Woods also star in the new season.
The second half of Grown-ish season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 p.m.
