'Snowfall' Renewed for Season 5 on FX

Snowfall will be returning for a fifth season. FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier made the announcement on Tuesday, calling the show "one of the best dramas on TV."

"Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season," Schrier said. "Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode."

The news comes as season four of the acclaimed series -- created by the late Academy Award-nominated director, John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Showrunner Dave Andron -- saw a 41% increase in total viewers.

The show's official Instagram account also shared the news of the show's season five renewal.

"Thought this was the end? Not even close. #SnowfallFX," read the exciting announcement.

The fourth season of the series takes place in 1985, following a group of dealers, led by Franklin Saint (Idris), as they navigate the peaks and pitfalls of business booming as a result of the rise in addiction in what would later be termed the "crack epidemic."

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

RELATED CONTENT

Why You Should Know 'Snowfall' (and 'West Wing' and 'Wire') Actress Michael Hyatt

Edie Falco to Play Hillary Clinton in 'Impeachment'

'American Horror Story' Renewed for 3 More Seasons by FX

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to Wakanda's Expansion in New TV Series and If He'll Be Involved (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery