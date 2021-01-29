What's New on Hulu (and Leaving) in February 2021

February is here, and with it comes a lot of new TV, originals and movies to Hulu. Season 4 of FX's Snowfall arrives on the streaming service this month, as well as Nomadland, Chloé Zhao's latest film, which is already getting a lot of Oscar buzz.

There are also a fair amount of titles leaving Hulu in February as well, including District 9,The Girl Next Door and Spy Kids 4.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in February below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu below as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.

NEW ON HULU

Feb. 1, 2021

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman's Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

You've Got Mail (1998)



Feb. 2, 2021

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)



Feb. 4, 2021

12 Hour Shift (2020)



Feb. 5, 2021

The New York Times Presents: "Framing Britney Spears": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)



Feb. 7, 2021



Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

Feb. 11, 2021



Then Came You (2019)



Feb. 12, 2021



Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You're Next (2013)

Feb. 13, 2021

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)



Feb. 15, 2021



Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)



Feb. 16, 2021



Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)



Feb. 17, 2021



Logan Lucky (2017)



Feb. 18, 2021



Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)



Feb. 19, 2021



Nomadland (2021)



Feb. 23, 2021

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)



Feb. 25, 2021

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)



Feb. 26, 2021

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

LEAVING HULU

Feb. 8, 2021

District 9 (2009)

Year One (2009)

Feb. 10, 2021

The Girl Next Door (1999)

Feb. 14, 2021

Spy Kids 4 (2011)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

Feb. 28, 2021

3 Ninjas (1992)

American Dragons (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Breathless (1983)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cake (2006)

Carrington (1995)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Con Air (1997)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

Cujo (1983)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Face/Off (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hud (1963)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Music Within (2007)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Pieces of April (2003)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Selena (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sunshine (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Firm (1993)

The Gift (2000)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Juror (1996)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

Witness (1985)

Also, for Valentine's Day, check out our streaming guide for romantic movies.

