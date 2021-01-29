Netflix

What's New on Netflix in February 2021: 'Malcolm & Marie,' 'Inception' and More

By Alex Ungerman‍
Malcom and Marie
February 2021 is upon us, which means Netflix is releasing a bunch of new titles! There are a few exciting originals coming to the streaming platform this month, including Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Malcolm & Marie, the new black-and-white film starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Speaking of John David Washington, Tenet director Christopher Nolan's 2010 mind-bender, Inception, also hits Netflix in February.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in February.

Feb. 1, 2021

The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2, 2021

Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Black Beach
Firefly Lane

Feb. 5, 2021

Malcolm & Marie
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6, 2021

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8, 2021

iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10, 2021

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11, 2021

Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love

Feb. 12, 2021

Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey

Feb. 13, 2021

Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15, 2021

The Crew

Feb. 16, 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17, 2021

Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Feb. 18, 2021

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19, 2021

I Care A Lot 
Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20, 2021

Classmates Minus 

Feb. 21, 2021

The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Feb. 23, 2021

Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé

Feb. 24, 2021

Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25, 2021

Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26, 2021

Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)

