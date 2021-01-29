February 2021 is upon us, which means Netflix is releasing a bunch of new titles! There are a few exciting originals coming to the streaming platform this month, including Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Malcolm & Marie, the new black-and-white film starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Speaking of John David Washington, Tenet director Christopher Nolan's 2010 mind-bender, Inception, also hits Netflix in February.

Feb. 1, 2021

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2, 2021

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Feb. 5, 2021

Malcolm & Marie

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6, 2021

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8, 2021

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10, 2021



Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11, 2021

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love

Feb. 12, 2021

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey

Feb. 13, 2021

Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15, 2021

The Crew

Feb. 16, 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17, 2021

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Feb. 18, 2021

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19, 2021

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20, 2021

Classmates Minus

Feb. 21, 2021

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Feb. 23, 2021

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Feb. 24, 2021

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25, 2021

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26, 2021

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

