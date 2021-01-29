What's New on Netflix in February 2021: 'Malcolm & Marie,' 'Inception' and More
February 2021 is upon us, which means Netflix is releasing a bunch of new titles! There are a few exciting originals coming to the streaming platform this month, including Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Malcolm & Marie, the new black-and-white film starring Zendaya and John David Washington.
Speaking of John David Washington, Tenet director Christopher Nolan's 2010 mind-bender, Inception, also hits Netflix in February.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in February. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and just in time for Valentine's Day, romantic movies to stream on every platform.
Feb. 1, 2021
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Feb. 2, 2021
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Feb. 5, 2021
Malcolm & Marie
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Feb. 6, 2021
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8, 2021
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Feb. 10, 2021
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)
Feb. 11, 2021
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love
Feb. 12, 2021
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey
Feb. 13, 2021
Monsoon (2019)
Feb. 15, 2021
The Crew
Feb. 16, 2021
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17, 2021
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Feb. 18, 2021
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Feb. 19, 2021
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Feb. 20, 2021
Classmates Minus
Feb. 21, 2021
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Feb. 23, 2021
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Feb. 24, 2021
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25, 2021
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Feb. 26, 2021
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and also how to watch Pixar's Soul on Disney+.
Meanwhile, watch the trailer for Firefly Lane below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Netflix's Strong Black Lead Podcast Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed
'Bridgerton' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix
Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke Are BFFs in Netflix's 'Firefly Lane'