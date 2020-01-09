'American Horror Story' Renewed for 3 More Seasons by FX

American Horror Story is not going anywhere any time soon. The award-winning anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk was just renewed for three additional seasons by FX.

The series was previously renewed for a 10th season, which is slated to air sometime in 2020. The additional seasons come after the success of American Horror Story’s ninth installment, 1984, and extend the show’s run to at least 13 seasons.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, made the announcement on Wednesday during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association. “Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” he said.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years,” Landgraf continued. “AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

During its run, American Horror Story has featured an eclectic cast of actors, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd and Evan Peters, while exploring classic horror themes set in a haunted house, insane asylum, the witchy Deep South and a murderous campground. The FX series has been nominated for 95 Emmys and won 16.

While no formal details about season 10 have been revealed, Murphy told ET last year that he’s planning to reunite some earlier installments’ most popular characters in an upcoming installment.

“The witches will be back,” he said, referring to the coven played by Paulson, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe and Lily Rabe, first in American Horror Story's third season, Coven, and again in the eighth season, Apocalypse.

“Not next season,” Murphy added, referring to 1984, which was a slasher-themed season. “But we have something really fun planned.”

RELATED CONTENT:

'American Horror Story' by the Numbers: Looking Back on 100 Episodes

Leslie Grossman Talks Killer 'AHS: 1984' Role and Her Favorite Murder of the Season (Exclusive)

Matthew Morrison Talks Bulgy Role on 'AHS' and Returning to Ryan Murphy's World After 'Glee' (Exclusive)



